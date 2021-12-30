MT wins McDonald’s consolation game

The Miami Trace Panthers took on the Adena Warriors in the consolation game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Thursday night at Miami Trace High School.

The Panthers trailed 20-12 at the half, but rallied with a strong fourth quarter to force the game into overtime.

In the extra period, the Panthers outscored the Warriors, 10-0 to post a 49-39 win.

The victory improves Miami Trace’s record to 2-9 overall.

Junior Andrew Guthrie scored 20 points, including 10 of 14 from the foul line, to lead the game in scoring. He was named to the All-Tournament team.

Senior Bryson Sheets and sophomore Bryson Osborne each scored eight points for Miami Trace. Osborne hit one three-point field goal.

Sophomore Eli Fliehman scored six points, sophomore Austin Boedeker had four points and senior Hayden Hunter, junior Shay Salyers and sophomore Garrett Guess each had one point.

For the Warriors, senior Davis Kerns and sophomore Jodey Ater led, each with nine points.

Senior Branam Cheesebrew scored eight points and senior Clay Wilt scored five.

For Adena, senior Cody Rawlings was named to the All-Tournament team.

Adena led 11-8 after one quarter and 20-12 at the half.

The Warriors led 31-21 after three quarters.

This is when the Panthers ratcheted up their level of play.

The Panthers fought back and finally were able to tie the game 39-39 on a basket by Osborne with 50 seconds remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Adena was 0 of 9 from the field, while the Panthers went 2 of 2 from the floor and 6 of 12 from the line to seal the win.

The Panthers were 16 of 31 from the foul line while Adena went 5 of 14 from the stripe.

The Panthers will be back in action in 2022 with a home game against Circleville Tuesday, Jan. 4.

In the championship game, Greeneview defeated London, 66-54.

Junior Brady Carter and sophomore Zach Jones of London and juniors Ben Myers and Ethen Caudill of Greeneview were named to the All-Tournament team.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 4 9 18 10 — 49

A 11 9 11 8 0 — 39

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 0-1-1; Hayden Hunter 0-1-1; Eli Fliehman 3-0-6; Garrett Guess 0-1-1; Bryson Osborne 2 (1)-1-8; Austin Boedeker 2-0-4; Bryson Sheets 3-2-8; Andrew Guthrie 5-10-20. TOTALS — 15 (1)-16-49. Free throw shooting: 16 of 31 for 52 percent. Three-point field goal: Osborne. Field goal shooting: 16 of 41 for 52 percent. Turnovers: 13.

ADENA — Cody Rawlings 1-0-2; Clay Wilt 2-1-6; Andrew Vickers 0-0-0; Garrett Britton 1-2-4; Branam Cheesebrew 2-4-8; Davis Kerns 0 (3)-0-9; Joedy Ater 2 (1)-2-9; Bryson Smith 1-0-2. TOTALS — 9 (4)-5-39. Free throw shooting: 5 of 14 for 36 percent. Three-point field goals: Kerns, 3; Ater. Field goal shooting: 13 of 39 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 11.

Miami Trace sophomore Eli Fliehman puts up a shot during the consolation game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament against Adena Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Also pictured for the Panthers are junior Andrew Guthrie (33) and sophomore Austin Boedeker (24). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Eli-Fliehman-vs-Adena-12-30-2021.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Eli Fliehman puts up a shot during the consolation game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament against Adena Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Also pictured for the Panthers are junior Andrew Guthrie (33) and sophomore Austin Boedeker (24). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Panthers 49, Adena 39