Blue Lions beat Circleville, 51-43

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Blue Lions returned to the basketball court on Wednesday, Dec. 29 to take on the Circleville Tigers in the Circleville tournament.

The Blue Lions welcomed back two of their starters and posted a 51-43 victory over the Tigers.

Junior Tanner Lemaster was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 17 points. He connected on one three-point field goal.

Senior Reico Colter hit two threes and scored a total of 15 points.

Sophomore Isaiah Haithcock had seven points (with one three), junior Raliegh Haithcock had two threes for six points, freshman Micah Brown scored four points and sophomore John Wall had two points.

Washington was proficient at the free throw line, making 9 of 10 shots.

Circleville had four players in double figures, led by junior Ian Warden with 11 points.

A trio of players — seniors Trevor Coleman and Craig Fleck and junior Parker Kidwell — each scored 10 points.

Circleville led at the end of the first quarter, 13-11.

The Tigers were in front, 25-22 at the half.

The Blue Lions took the lead in the third quarter and held a 40-36 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Washington outscored Circleville 11-7 in the final period for the 51-43 victory.

The Blue Lions are now 4-3 overall. Washington is to play Jonathan Alder in a tournament at Waverly High School Thursday, Dec. 30.

Washington’s first game in 2022 is set for Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Fairfield High School located near Leesburg.

Washington’s game against New Hope Christian Academy that was to be played Tuesday, Dec. 28 was cancelled.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 11 18 11 — 51

C 13 12 16 7 — 43

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 3 (2)-3-15; John Wall 0-2-2; Brayden May 0-0-0; Raleigh Haithcock 0 (2)-0-6; Troy Thompson 0-0-0; Micah Brown 1-2-4; Coleden May 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 6 (1)-2-17; Isaiah Haithcock 2 (1)-0-7. TOTALS — 12 (6)-9-51. Free throw shooting: 9 of 10 for 90 percent. Three-point field goals: Colter, 2; R. Haithcock, 2; Lemaster, I. Haithcock.

CIRCLEVILLE — Matt Bradley 0-0-0; Trevor Coleman 2 (2)-0-10; Winston Jones 1-0-2; Parker Kidwell 1 (2)-2-10; Preston Hulse 0-0-0; Sam Warden 5-1-11; Craig Fleck 3-4-10. TOTALS — 12 (4)-7-43. Free throw shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Coleman, 2; Kidwell, 2.

Washington Blue Lion senior Reico Colter puts up a shot during a game against Circleville Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Colter scored 15 points in Washington’s 51-43 victory over the Tigers. Also pictured for Washington is sophomore Isaiah Haithcock, who scored seven points in the game. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Reico-Colter-vs-Circleville-Dec-29-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion senior Reico Colter puts up a shot during a game against Circleville Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Colter scored 15 points in Washington’s 51-43 victory over the Tigers. Also pictured for Washington is sophomore Isaiah Haithcock, who scored seven points in the game. Photo by John Howley/sportingpumpkin.com Washington High School senior Reico Colter, left and junior Tanner Lemaster were named to the all-tournament team in Circleville Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Reico-Colter-and-Tanner-Lemaster-Dec-29-2021.jpg Washington High School senior Reico Colter, left and junior Tanner Lemaster were named to the all-tournament team in Circleville Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Photo by Christy Wall