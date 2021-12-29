Lady Panthers win McDonald’s title

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers had their sights set on winning the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title when they returned to Greeneview High School Wednesday night to take on the London Lady Raiders.

It was mission accomplished as Miami Trace scored 20 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 49-28 victory over London.

It marked the second time this season that Miami Trace (now 5-9) won two games in a row.

Junior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs scored a game-high 16 points to lead Miami Trace. She was second on the team in rebounds with five and had two assists and blocked one shot. She hit three of the team’s six three-point field goals.

Jacobs was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Sophomore Jessee Stewart scored 14 points and was also named to the All-Tournament team.

Stewart hit two threes and was 4 of 4 from the free throw line and had four rebounds.

Senior Sidney Payton scored eight points, senior Libby Aleshire scored six points and led Miami Trace with seven rebounds. She also blocked one shot.

Junior Kaelin Pfeifer hit one three for three points and junior Hillary McCoy scored two points to go along with four rebounds and team highs with three assists and three steals.

For London, junior Alana Kramer led with seven points. Sophomore Kassie Patterson had five points (hitting her team’s only three-point field goal). Both players were named to the All-Tournament team.

Freshman Chyann Lewis scored five points, senior Sara Oney and sophomore Macy Baker each scored two points.

Miami Trace began the game with a 10-0 run with five points from Jacobs, three from Pfeifer and two from Stewart.

London converted an old-fashioned three-point play to get on the board with 4:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Aleshire scored two points and Stewart scored five in the closing minute of the first quarter for a 20-10 Miami Trace lead.

Both teams scored five points in the second quarter for a 25-15 halftime lead for the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter. After three complete, it was 36-19, Miami Trace.

London kept scrapping away and pulled to within 11 points of Miami Trace with 4:45 to play in the game.

Aleshire and Payton finished the scoring for Miami Trace for the 49-28 final.

Miami Trace shot 41 percent from the field (18 of 44) and even better from behind the three-point line (6 of 11 for 55 percent).

“London came out and I thought they played hard,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “They played a zone and adjusted it several times. Especially late in the second quarter, it made us look a little stagnant, so we adjusted to what they were doing to counteract that.”

Dettwiller spoke about Miami Trace’s two selections to the All-Tournament team.

“Those kids do a nice job in practice,” Dettwiller said. “They work hard. It was a team effort. Their teammates worked around them and gave them good opportunities tonight.

“Both of them had two good games,” Dettwiller said. “Both of them do a good job of getting their teammates involved; getting people open for passes, sliding over on defensive help, things that you want kids on the floor doing.”

Miami Trace will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 with a non-conference game at Lynchburg-Clay.

Miami Trace’s first home game of 2022 will be Saturday, Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. against Hillsboro in the FAC.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 20 5 11 13 — 49

L 10 5 4 9 — 28

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 0 (1)-0-3; Hillary McCoy 1-0-2; Jessee Stewart 2 (2)-4-14; Libby Aleshire 2-2-6; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 4-0-8; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 3 (3)-1-16. TOTALS — 12 (6)-7-49. Free throw shooting: 7 of 13 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: Jacobs, 3; Stewart, 2; Pfeifer. Field goal shooting: 18 of 44 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Rebounds: 30 (10 offensive). Turnovers: 14. Assists: 12. Steals: 13. Blocked shots: 2. Fouls: 11.

LONDON — Macy Baker 1-2-4; Alana Sells 1-0-2; Chyann Lewis 2-1-5; Kassie Patterson 1 (1)-0-5; Alana Kramer 2-3-7; Josie Cover 0-0-0; Sara Oney 2-0-4; Briana Calloway 0-1-1. TOTALS — 9 (1)-7-28. Free throw shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goal: Patterson. Field goal shooting: 10 of 44 for 23 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 9 for 11 percent. Turnovers: 18. Offensive rebounds: 12.

Greeneview wins consolation game with Madison Plains

In Wednesday night’s consolation game in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament, Greeneview defeated Madison Plains, 49-39.

Senior Ellie Snyder was the game’s leading scorer for Greeneview (4-8) with 20 points. She was named to the All-Tournament team.

Freshman Brooklyn Erisman scored 12 points and sophomore Kinley Saunders scored 10.

For Madison Plains (3-8), junior Molly Barber led with 12 points.

Senior Rylee Davis scored 11 points and senior Adriel Owens scored nine points. Owens was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers on the court at Greeneview High School following a 49-28 win over London that earned them the McDonald's Holiday Tournament title Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. 2021 McDONALD'S ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM.