MT j-v girls beat Cedarville, 37-21

The Miami Trace High School girls j-v basketball team took on Cedarville in the McDonald’s Holiday Classic tournament Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Miami Trace won the game, 37-21 to improve to 7-5 on the season.

Naveah Lyons was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Addyson Butts had 10 points for Miami Trace, Hannah Binegar scored seven, Ellie Robinette scored four and Sue Morris scored two.

Miami Trace led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, it was 21-12, Miami Trace.

Miami Trace outscored Cedarville 14-3 in the third quarter to expand their lead to 35-15.

Rachel Farwater led Cedarville with six points. Megan Hulbert and Hannah Peterson each scored four points.

Miami Trace will play in the championship Thursday at 1 p.m. at Madison Plains High School.