Rams top Panthers, 56-47

It was a very good start to the game for Miami Trace in the opening round of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament played at Miami Trace High School on a rainy night in Fayette County against the Greeneview Rams Tuesday.

Miami Trace jumped out to a 10-2 lead, only to have Greeneview play a strong second half on their way to a 56-47 victory.

In the evening’s first semifinal match-up, London defeated Adena, 62-37.

The consolation game will feature Miami Trace (1-9) against Adena (1-7) Thursday back at MTHS at 6:30 p.m.

The championship will be contested between Greeneview (7-2) and London (3-4) Thursday at 8 p.m.

For the Panthers, junior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points.

Sophomore Eli Fliehman was next with eight points for the Panthers.

Leading Greeneview was junior Ethen Caudill with 16 points.

Junior Jordan Erisman scored 11 points and junior Ben Myers had nine points.

The Panthers led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, Miami Trace was in front, 26-19.

The second half saw a big turnaround for the Rams as they unofficially made 8 of 12 shots in the third quarter to pull to within two of the Panthers, 38-36.

Miami Trace was (again unofficially) 6 of 12 from the field in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter went in favor of Greeneview, 20-9.

Unofficially, the Rams made 8 of 9 shots from the floor, while the Panthers made 3 of 10 field goal attempts, putting the final tally at 56-47.

“We had a couple of guys step up and make some big shots,” Greeneview head coach Kyle Fulk said of his team’s second half surge. “Also, we were a little bit more poised in the second half.

“Our shot quality in the second half was a lot better,” Fulk said. “Trace is an extremely well-coached team. Coach (Ben Ackley) does a great job with them. (Miami Trace) came out hot. We warned our guys that could happen. If they got off to a good start it was going to be a battle the whole game and that’s exactly what it was.”

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 13 12 9 — 47

J 11 8 17 20 — 56

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 2-0-4; Eli Fliehman 3-2-8; Garrett Guess 1-0-2; Bryson Osborne 0 (1)-1-4; Austin Boedeker 2-0-4; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 10 (1)-2-25. TOTALS — 18 (2)-5-47. Free throw shooting: 5 of 10 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Osborne, Guthrie. Field goal shooting: 20 of 41 for 49 percent. Turnovers: 13.

GREENEVIEW — Jordan Erisman 3 (1)-2-11; Chase Allen 0 (2)-0-6; Carter Williams 4-0-8; Myles Witt 2-0-4; Ben Myers 2-1-5; Ethen Caudill 8-0-16; Ronnie McKinney 1-0-2. TOTALS — 20 (3)-3-56. Free throw shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Three-point field goals: Allen, 2; Erisman. Field goal shooting: 23 of 44 for 52 percent.

Miami Trace junior Bryson Sheets grabs a rebound during the McDonald’s Holiday Classic tournament semifinal game against Greeneview Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Also pictured for the Panthers are senior Hayden Hunter (left) and sophomore Garrett Guess. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Bryson-Sheets-vs-Greeneview-12-28-2021.jpg Miami Trace junior Bryson Sheets grabs a rebound during the McDonald’s Holiday Classic tournament semifinal game against Greeneview Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Also pictured for the Panthers are senior Hayden Hunter (left) and sophomore Garrett Guess. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

In opening round of McDonald’s Classic