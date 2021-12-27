Lady Panthers beat Rams, 50-37

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers took on the Greeneview Rams in the opening round of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Monday in Jamestown.

Miami Trace defeated Greeneview, 50-37.

In the first game Monday night, London topped Madison Plains, 39-19.

Those results set the following match-ups back at Greeneview High School Wednesday evening:

Madison Plains (3-7) will play Greeneview (3-8) in the consolation game at 6:30 p.m.

The championship game will pit the Lady Panthers (4-9) against London (4-5). That game will start at 8 p.m. or after.

Sophomore Jessee Stewart was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 14 points. She hit three three-point field goals.

Junior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs scored 10 points, connecting for one three. Jacobs had four rebounds, a team-high four assists, a team-high two blocked shots and tied for the team lead with three other players with two steals.

Junior Kaelin Pfeifer scored nine points, going 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Junior Mallory Lovett scored six points to go along with six rebounds and two steals.

Junior Hillary McCoy scored five points (including one three-point basket).

Senior Libby Aleshire scored two points and led her team with seven rebounds.

Senior Sidney Payton scored two points and sophomore Sue Morris had two points.

For Greeneview, senior Ellie Sndyer and sophomore Kinley Saunders each scored 11 points.

Freshman Brooklyn Erisman had six points for Greeneview.

Miami Trace took a 13-2 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers led 15-6 at the end of the initial eight minutes of play.

Miami Trace led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter.

At the half, Miami Trace was in front, 27-17.

Greeneview made inroads in the third quarter.

Trailing by 11 points, Greeneview cut the margin to five, at 32-27 with 2:43 remaining in the third.

With 1:15 to play in the quarter, Miami Trace led by four points, 35-31.

It was 37-31, Lady Panthers heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Miami Trace was able to put more distance between themselves and the Rams, leading by as many as 16 points before taking the 50-37 victory.

“I thought tonight we played a good team game,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “We ran the floor, offensively. Everybody was touching the ball, getting looks at the basket.

“Defensively, I thought that might have been one of our better team defensive efforts,” Dettwiller said. “Especially early on, we were getting rotations on their No. 22, Ellie Snyder. She’s a nice player. I thought we had a lot of kids who stepped over and helped tonight to kind of take some pressure off of our guards.

“We’ve got one day to prepare for London,” Dettwiller said. “We know that they had one kid on their roster who wasn’t here today who is a normal starter. We’ll see what we can do and get ready for them for Wednesday.”

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 15 12 10 13 — 50

G 6 11 14 6 — 37

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 2-5-9; Hillary McCoy 1 (1)-0-5; Sue Morris 0-2-2; Jessee Stewart 1 (3)-3-14; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 1-0-2; Mallory Lovett 3-0-6; Hillery Jacobs 3 (1)-1-10. TOTALS — 12 (5)-11-50. Free throw shooting: 11 of 19 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 3; McCoy, Jacobs. Field goal shooting: 17 of 38 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Rebounds: 22 (8 offensive). Turnovers: 20. Assists: 9. Steals: 9. Blocked shots: 3.

GREENEVIEW — Kinley Saunders 2-7-11; Brooklyn Erisman 3-0-6; Elyse Waggoner 1-1-3; Ellie Snyder 4-3-11; Hailey Fannin 2-0-4; Sadie Trisel 1-0-2. TOTALS — 13-11-37. Free throw shooting: 11 of 16 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 13 of 39 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 4. Turnovers: 20. Offensive rebounds: 12.

London beats Madison Plains

In Monday’s first game, London defeated Madison Plains, 39-19.

For London, junior Alana Kramer was the game’s leading scorer with 10 points.

Sophomore Kassie Patterson scored nine points and freshman Chyann Lewis scored eight points.

Junior Ady Hull was Madison Plains’ leading scorer with three threes for nine points.

Senior Adriel Owens added five points for the Eagles.

Miami Trace junior Mallory Lovett drives to the basket during a semifinal game in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Greeneview High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Mallory-Lovett-vs-Greeneview-take-2-12-27-2021.jpg Miami Trace junior Mallory Lovett drives to the basket during a semifinal game in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Greeneview High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald