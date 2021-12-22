Huntington edges Miami Trace, 54-52

In their final game before Christmas, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted Huntington, a team from Ross County and a member of the Scioto Valley Conference, Wednesday night.

Miami Trace had their chances in this game, even rallying from 11 points down with just under seven minutes to go in the game, cutting the deficit to two points with just over four minutes to play.

In the end, however, it was just too much of senior Allison Basye, who poured in 38 points to lead her team to a 54-52 win over Miami Trace.

Basye scored 10 points in the first quarter, seven in the second, nine in the third and 12 in the fourth quarter.

Miami Trace junior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs led with 23 points. She also led the Lady Panthers with six rebounds.

Junior Hillary McCoy scored 12 points.

Senior Libby Aleshire had six points and five rebounds, sophomore Jessee Stewart made two threes for six points to go along with three rebounds, junior Kaelin Pfeifer scored three points and led the team with three steals and three assists and junior Mallory Lovett scored two points.

There were five lead changes and the score was tied twice in the first quarter. Huntington scored at the buzzer to take a 16-13 lead.

There were two lead changes in the second quarter. Miami Trace led for what would prove to be the final time, 19-18 after a basket from Jacobs at the 4:50 mark of the second quarter.

The game was tied, 21-21 before Huntington scored the final six points of the first half to take a 27-21 halftime lead.

Miami Trace drew to within three points after a three-point field goal by Jacobs early in the third quarter.

Miami Trace had 10 turnovers in the game, six of those coming in the third quarter.

Huntington led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter before McCoy made one free throw at the end of the quarter, setting the score at 38-29, Huntington.

Beginning at the 6:34 mark of the fourth quarter, Miami Trace went on an 11-4 run to pull to within two points, 42-40, with 4:05 remaining.

With the score 44-42, Huntington got a key offensive rebound and scored.

McCoy responded, but Basye did, as well, giving Huntington a 50-44 lead.

Pfefier raced to the bucket for a score to make it 50-46.

Huntington led by six points with one minute to play.

Miami Trace made one free throw and Jacobs soon scored to cut the margin to 52-49 with 30 seconds remaining.

Basye hit two more free throws (she was 10 of 12 from the line on the night).

Jacobs hit the final basket of the night, a three-pointer, that put the final tally at 54-52, in favor of the visitors.

“We were right there at times,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “We had a few miscues in the middle of the third quarter. A couple of times we didn’t go after some loose rebounds. We didn’t always take care of the ball in the second half. I think we only had two turnovers in the first half.

“We were going against a great player in Allison Basye,” Dettwiller said.

Miami Trace may have missed as many as 10 or 12 shots in the paint on this night.

“That’s been the story in a lot of our close games,” Dettwiller said. “In our game against Peebles, and against Wilmington, we had several lay-ups that we missed. That is something that’s kind of our Achilles’ heel.”

Huntington improves to 5-5 with the win.

Miami Trace (3-9 overall) will play in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Monday and Wednesday at Greeneview High School.

On Monday, London will play Madison Plains at 6:30 p.m. and Miami Trace will take on Greeneview at 8 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, the consolation game starts at 6:30 p.m. and the championship game is set for 8 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 8 8 23 — 52

H 16 11 11 16 — 54

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 1-1-3; Hillary McCoy 5-2-12; Jessee Stewart 0 (2)-0-6; Libby Aleshire 2-2-6; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 1-0-2; Hillery Jacobs 4 (3)-6-23. TOTALS — 13 (5)-11-52. Free throw shooting: 11 of 15 for 73. Three-point field goals: Jacobs, 3; Stewart, 2. Field goal shooting: 18 of 54 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 20 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 21 (8 offensive). Turnovers: 10. Assists: 5. Steals: 7. Blocked shots: 2. Fouls: 12.

HUNTINGTON — Leah McCloskey 0-0-0; Allison Basye 8 (4)-10-38; Nora Moore 3-0-6; Mckenna Thompson 2-0-4; Emma Hinshaw 1-0-2; Karlee Uhrig 1-0-2; Allie Baker 1-0-2. TOTALS — 16 (4)-10-54. Free throw shooting: 10 of 12 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Basye, 4. Field goal shooting: 20 of 45 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 11 for 36 percent. Turnovers: 20. Offensive rebounds: 6.

Miami Trace wins j-v game with Huntington

In the junior-varsity game Wednesday, played for only two quarters, Miami Trace defeated Huntington, 20-6.

Nevaeh Lyons was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 10 points.

Addyson Butts scored five points, Sue Morris had four points and Ellie Robinette had one point.

Savannah Bushatz led Huntington with three points.

Nora Moore scored two and London Fultz had one.

Miami Trace sophomore Jessee Stewart (left) drives against Huntington sophomore Emma Hinshaw during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Jessee-Stewart-vs-Huntington-Dec.-22-2021.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Jessee Stewart (left) drives against Huntington sophomore Emma Hinshaw during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald