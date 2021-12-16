Lady Panthers fall to North Adams, 56-35

SEAMAN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers traveled to North Adams Wednesday for a non-conference game.

North Adams won, 56-35.

Keetyn Hupp was the game’s leading scorer for North Adams with 21 points.

Kenlie Jones scored eight points and Ainsley Grooms and Lizzie Gill each added six points.

Sophomore Jessee Stewart led Miami Trace with eight points, including two three-point baskets and two steals.

Junior Hillery Jacobs scored seven points (with two threes), four assists and four rebounds.

Senior Libby Aleshire scored five points and led with five rebounds.

Junior Hillary McCoy scored five points (hitting one three), junior Kaelin Pfeifer scored four points, senior Lilly Workman, sophomore Sue Morris and junior Mallory Lovett each scored two points. Lovett had four rebounds. Senior Mallory Pavey had two steals.

North Adams led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and 34-13 at the half.

Heading into the fourth quarter, North Adams held a 49-19 lead.

Miami Trace outscored North Adams 16-7 in the fourth quarter.

Miami Trace (2-8 overall) will host Washington Saturday. There will be five games at Miami Trace Saturday, starting with the freshman boys game at 1:30 p.m. There will follow, with 20 minutes between each game, the boys j-v and then the girls j-v game. The girls j-v game will be just two quarters in duration.

Then it’s the boys varsity game and capping the day will be the girls varsity game.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 5 6 16 — 35

NA 17 17 15 7 — 56

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 2-0-4; Hillary McCoy 1 (1)-0-5; Jessee Stewart 0 (2)-2-8; Sue Morris 1-0-2; Libby Aleshire 2-1-5; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Lilly Workman 1-0-2; Mallory Lovett 0-2-2; Hillery Jacobs 0 (2)-1-7. TOTALS — 7 (5)-6-35. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 2; Jacobs, 2, McCoy. Field goal shooting: 12 of 48 for 25 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 20 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 27 (11 offensive). Steals: 8. Assists: 8. Turnovers: 23.

NORTH ADAMS — Morgan Shupert 1-0-2; Sierra Kendall 2-0-4; Ainsley Grooms 3-0-6; Keetyn Hupp 5 (2)-5-21; Laney Ruckel 1 (1)-0-5; Harlee Brand 1-2-4; Kenlie Jones 2 (1)-1-8; Lizzie Gill 0 (2)-0-6; Sydney Figgins 0-0-0; Mona Edwards 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (6)-8-56. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Hupp, 2; Gill, 2, Ruckel, Jones. Field goal shooting: 21 of 46 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Offensive rebounds: 9. Turnovers: 16.