Blue Lions beat Hillsboro, 58-19

The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Blue Lions improved to 2-0 in the FAC with a 58-19 victory.

“Our lineup was not our normal one,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “I like the fact that we asked our guys to step up and wrestle in some weight classes they don’t normally wrestle in and they did that.

“They were very successful,” Reid said. “It was a complete team effort tonight. Our kids, I feel, weren’t at their best, but they found ways to win. We’re getting tougher in practice. We’re not exactly where we need to be, but, they’re getting a lot better in practice. That effort in practice is carrying over to our matches and that’s what helped propel us to the win tonight.”

Washington won nine matches by pin:

120 – Talon Freese pinned Kaiden Boris in 1:33

126 – Coty Brown pinned Quinton Smart in 1:15

138 – Ian Roush pinned Jacob Decker in 1:21

144 – James Caldwell pinned Lane Wilson in 1:34

150 – Blayne Hurles pinned Cain Stone in 3:26

157 – Josiah Whitt pinned Rayden Sturgill in 2:27

165- Mack Parsley pinned Ben Francis in :59

215 – Charles Souther pinned Ian Lawson in 1:59

Hwt – Mason Mustain pinned Jordan Grove in 1:54

At 175 pounds, Washington’s Trevor Crocker defeated Ryan Mau, 13-4.

Hillsboro won four weight classes.

At 106 pounds, Jonah Wilson pinned Shane Crago in 1:57.

At 113 pounds, Kylan Brown beat Xayvion Johns, 21-17.

At 132 pounds, Ryan Burns beat Austin Cottrell, 13-2 and at 190 pounds, Gary Reno won by technical fall, 18-3 over Brendon Peters.

In the middle school match, Washington beat Hillsboro, 78-12.

Washington will continue to wrestle Friday and Saturday.

“We’re splitting our team up,” Reid said. “Mason Mustain, who’s having a fantastic season — he won the Cambridge tournament, the first tournament of the year, he’s ranked in the top eight in the state — he and Charles Souther and Ian Roush were invited to wrestle at Barnesville. It’s the 57th annual Barnesville tournament. They’re going down to compete in that. A lot of the top, State-ranked wrestlers will be there. It’ll be a challenge for them. That’s a double-elimination bracket tournament.

“The rest of the team is going to Blanchester (Friday and Saturday) where we will wrestle nine dual meets,” Reid said.

Washington Blue Lion Josiah Whitt has control during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro's Rayden Sturgill at 157 pounds Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Whitt won this match by pin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington's Blayne Hurles (right) wrestles Hillsboro's Cain Stone in a 150-pound match at Washington High School Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Hurles won this match by pin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos