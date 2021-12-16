No. 15-Ohio St-No. 21 Kentucky men’s game canceled by COVID

This weekend’s men’s basketball showdown between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.

A release Thursday afternoon from Kentucky stated that the Wildcats are still scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to find a possible replacement game and are working with Classic officials to fill the void.

Also in Las Vegas, No. 4 UCLA is scheduled to play North Carolina on Saturday, though the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols. Bruins athletics director Martin Jarmond tweeted Thursday the school does “not have an update yet” on the status of the matchup with the Tar Heels.

UNC team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Thursday morning that the team planned to practice later in the day and travel to Las Vegas “with every intention of playing UCLA.” Kirschner said senior associate athletics director Clint Gwaltney remains in contact with UCLA officials.

Second-ranked Duke has scheduled a Saturday game with Loyola Maryland as a replacement for a canceled matchup with Cleveland State. The Vikings have paused team activities and also canceled a Tuesday game at Kent State due to positive tests and safety protocols.

On the women’s side, No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference game against Morgan State on Friday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program.

The school said in a release that a makeup date is possible but has not been scheduled. The Wildcats (6-3) will host USC Upstate on Sunday afternoon.