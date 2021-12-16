Cavs rally, beat Blue Lions, 50-47

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lions varsity basketball team visited Chillicothe High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference clash with the Cavaliers Tuesday, Dec. 14.

In a back and forth game, it was Chillicothe holding on for a 50-47 victory.

Chillicothe took a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the game was tied, 22-22.

Washington outscored Chillicothe, 16-13 in the third quarter and led 38-35 going into the fourth and final stanza.

Chillicothe scored 15 points in the fourth to nine for Washington to post the 50-47 win.

Senior Reico Colter led the Blue Lions with 16 points. He also had five rebounds and three steals.

Sophomore Isaiah Haithcock scored 12 points and had six rebounds.

Senior Rishaun Burns led the Blue Lions with eight rebounds.

Sophomore John Wall scored eight points and added a team-high four assists.

“They made more plays coming down the stretch than we did,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We shot as poorly as we have all year.”

That was due in part to bad shot selection and in part to just not making shots, Bartruff said.

Washington shot 37 percent from the field, making 20 of 39 two-point attempts, but going just 2 of 20 from behind the three-point line.

Chillicothe shot 51 percent from the field.

Washington was 1 of 1 from the foul line and Chillicothe was 4 of 8.

Turnovers were minimal for Washington, but ill-timed, as there were nine for the game, but five of those were in the fourth quarter.

“We had a six-point lead with under five minutes to go and we didn’t finish the job,” Bartruff said. “Hats off to Coach (Pat) Beard and his team — they made the winning plays, we didn’t.

“This is a good learning experience for our group,” Bartruff said. “We will be better.”

Washington (3-2 overall, 1-2 in the FAC) will play at Miami Trace against the Panthers Saturday.

There will be five basketball games between Washington and Miami Trace Saturday.

The boys freshman game starts at 1:30 p.m. The following games’ starting times are all approximate.

The j-v boys will be the second game, followed by two quarters of j-v girls.

The varsity boys will play at approximately 5:45 with the girls varsity game to end the evening.

One ticket allows a patron to watch all five games.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 13 16 9 — 47

C 14 8 13 15 — 50

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 6 (1)-1-16; John Wall 4-0-8; Rishaun Burns 1-0-2; Isaiah Haithcock 6-0-12; Raleigh Haithcock 0 (1)-0-3; Brayden May 1-0-2; Troy Thompson 2-0-4. TOTALS — 20 (2)-1-47. Free throw shooting: 1 of 1. Three-point field goals: Colter, R. Haithcock. Field goal shooting: 22 of 59 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 20 for 10 percent. Assists: 9. Steals: 11. Turnovers: 9. Rebounds: 32 (15 offensive). Transition points: 6. Points off turnovers: 15. Second chance points: 19. Points in the paint: 30. Personal fouls: 10.

Stats for Chillicothe: Field goal shooting: 51 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 55 percent. Rebounds: 24 (3 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 5. Blocked shots: 4. Turnovers: 13. Transition points: 4. Points off turnovers: 7. Second chance points: 2. Points in the paint: 26. Personal fouls: 6.