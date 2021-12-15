MT 2nd at opening gymnastics meet

In the first meet of the season, Saturday, Dec. 11, Miami Trace High School sophomore Bayley Carr was awarded a sixth place standing (with a 30.85 score) at the conclusion of the competition against Olentangy Berlin and Sheridan, who finished 10th and 11th in the State tournament in March.

Washington High School sophomore Maryn Mustain stood in seventh place (with a 30.3 score) just behind her training teammate, Carr, while Adena sophomore, Claire Robinson, earned eighth place (30).

Miami Trace junior McKinley Kelley’s completed score of all four events – vault, bars, beam and floor (29.775), gave her a ninth place standing.

Robinson performed her newly acquired skill, an aerial (no hands – cartwheel), on balance beam at the competition. Robinson flipped and quickly placed her first foot and then the other as a solid “stuck” landing. The smiling, elated gymnast saluted the judge for the skills’ successful completion. (One must remember this skill is being performed on a 47-inch high by four-inch wide surface.)

Robinson gained her highest awarded score 8.4 for her balance beam routine.

Washington High School junior Abby Rose garnered her own career-high mark for her new floor exercise routine (awarded an 8.1 score). The routine is loaded with required skills – leaps, jumps, turns, saltos / flips and dance. Rose displays poise and beauty with intriguing abstract artistry throughout her routine.

Berlin won the meet with a team score of 140.1. Miami Trace took second with a score of 118.35. Washington, 77.05 and Sheridan, 68.25 did not have complete teams.

The trio school representation of gymnasts will travel to Cincinnati on Sunday to compete in a quad meet with Anderson and Badin. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

Bayley Carr of Miami Trace High School circling on bars hitting a cast to a handstand. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Bayley-Carr-on-bars-12-15-2021.jpg Bayley Carr of Miami Trace High School circling on bars hitting a cast to a handstand. Courtesy photos Washington High School’s Abby Rose poses at the completion of her floor routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Abby-Rose-on-floor-exercise-12-15-2021.jpg Washington High School’s Abby Rose poses at the completion of her floor routine. Courtesy photos Claire Robinson of Adena High School strides high above the balance beam performing a split leap. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Clarie-Robinson-on-balance-beam-12-15-2021.jpg Claire Robinson of Adena High School strides high above the balance beam performing a split leap. Courtesy photos