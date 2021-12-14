Lady Lions beat LE, fall to Cavs

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity basketball team has divided its most recent pair of games.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Washington visited Chillicothe High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

Chillicothe won that game, 46-31.

On Tuesday night, Washington hosted Logan Elm from the Mid-State League and the Lady Lions won that game, 43-29, improving to 3-6 on the year.

Logan Elm fell to 0-6 with the loss.

In Tuesday’s game, Washington junior Natalie Woods was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points. She hit one three-point field goal.

Sophomore Alizae Ryan scored eight points, senior Aaralyne Estep had seven, freshman Maggi Wall scored five, including hitting one three-point basket; junior Allie Mongold and sophomore Trinity George both scored four points and freshman Aysha Haney scored two.

For Logan Elm, sophomore Enaja Fischer led with nine points and sophomore Cadence Haupt scored eight. A trio of players — sophomore Clara Wilson and freshmen Hannah Rhoads and Maggie Wilson — each scored four points.

The game was tied, 10-10 at the end of the first half. Washington led 17-16 at the half.

After three quarters of play, Washington was in front, 28-22.

Washington outscored Logan Elm 15-7 in the fourth quarter for the 43-29 win.

In the game at Chillicothe, the Lady Cavs led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-15 at the half.

After three quarters, Chillicothe held a 36-15 lead.

Chillicothe junior Jacey Harding was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, including one three-point field goal.

Junior Avery Erslan scored nine, junior Paige Huggins had eight and senior Emma Barnes scored six.

For the Lady Lions at Chillicothe, juniors Allie Mongold and Natalie Woods shared team scoring honors, each with eight points.

Freshman Maggi Wall scored seven points, including hitting one three-point basket.

Senior Aaralyne Estep and sophomore Alizae Ryan each had three points and freshman Aysha Haney scored two.

“We’re definitely happy to come away with a win tonight,” Washington head coach Samantha Bihl said. “I know we forced a lot of turnovers and we were able to get a lot of steals.

“We want to focus on the good things we did and take a look at some of the things we still need to work on and continue to improve,” Bihl said. “We’re going to do that this week in practice and get ready for Saturday.”

Washington plays at Miami Trace Saturday. There will be five games Saturday, beginning with the freshman boys game at 1:30 p.m. There will follow girls and boys j-v games, followed by the boys varsity game and finally the girls varsity game.

Bihl gave a couple of thoughts on Washington’s game at Chillicothe on Dec. 11.

“We just struggled from the beginning,” Bihl said. “We turned the ball over. We had moments where we did really well, but, we’re struggling to be consistent right now. We have these ups and downs and spurts where we turn the ball over a few times in row. Then we play great defense and get a couple of shots.

“We’re just working on being more consistent, offensively and handling the pressure,” Bihl said.

In FAC boys basketball Tuesday, Chillicothe beat Washington, 50-47, Hillsboro defeated Jackson, 59-53 and McClain topped Miami Trace, 52-19.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 10 7 11 15 — 43

LE 10 6 6 7 — 29

WASHINGTON — Maggi Wall 1 (1)-0-5; Aaralyne Estep 3-1-7; Allie Mongold 2-0-4; Aysha Haney 1-0-2; Trinity George 2-0-4; Alizae Ryan 4-0-8; Natalie Woods 4 (1)-2-13. TOTALS — 17 (2)-3-43. Free throw shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, Woods.

LOGAN ELM — Chloe Karshner 0-0-0; Hannah Rhoads 1-2-4; Enaja Fischer 3-3-9; Zoe Karshner 0-0-0; Clara Wilson 2-0-4; Jenna Barr 0-0-0; Abbie Reisinger 0-0-0; Maggie Wilson 2-0-4; Cadence Haupt 4-0-8. TOTALS — 12-5-29.

———

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 8 7 0 16 — 31

C 13 13 10 10 — 46

WASHINGTON — Maggi Wall 2 (1)-0-7; Aaralyne Estep 1-1-3; Allie Mongold 4-0-8; Aysha Haney 1-0-2; Trinity George 0-0-0; Alizae Ryan 1-1-3; Natalie Woods 4-0-8. TOTALS — 13 (1)-2-31. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal: Wall.

CHILLICOTHE — Jacey Harding 5 (1)-3-16; Rhiley Sayers 0-0-0; Emma Fromm 2-1-5; Savannah Knapp 0-0-0; Avery Cox 1-0-2; Caroline Corcoran 0-0-0; Jami Wilson 0-0-0; Avery Erslan 4-1-9; Paige Huggins 4-0-8; Emma Barnes 2-2-6; Paige Downing 0-0-0; Kiera Archer 0-0-0; Kendra Allen 0-0-0; Alyssa Dudley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 18 (1)-7-46. Free throw shooting: 7 of 18 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal: Harding.

Washington senior Aaralyne Estep (2) puts up a shot surrounded by Logan Elm defenders during a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is freshman Maggi Wall. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Aaralyne-Estep-vs-Logan-Elm-12-14-2021.jpg Washington senior Aaralyne Estep (2) puts up a shot surrounded by Logan Elm defenders during a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is freshman Maggi Wall. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald