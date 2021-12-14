Wilmington edges Miami Trace, 55-53 in OT

WILMINGTON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team visited Wilmington High School for a non-conference game against former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Wilmington won the game, 55-53 in overtime.

Miami Trace had a good start to the game, taking an 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Wilmington pulled to within two points at the half, still trailing Miami Trace, 22-20.

It was a big third quarter for the Lady Hurricane, scoring 19 points and giving up nine to take a 39-31 lead going into the final quarter of regulation.

Miami Trace scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to seven for Wilmington, tying the game, 46-46, setting the stage for overtime.

Miami Trace held a one-point lead late in overtime.

Wilmington connected on a three-point field goal with about 11 seconds to play, that proving to be the game-winning goal.

Junior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs led Miami Trace with 14 points, including three three-point baskets, and eight rebounds.

Junior Hillary McCoy scored 13 points (she also had three three-point buckets) and had four assists.

Senior Libby Aleshire scored 10 points and had four rebounds.

Junior Kaelin Pfeifer scored eight points and led Miami Trace with five assists.

Junior Mallory Lovett scored six points and sophomore Jessee Stewart scored two points and had three steals.

For Wilmington, Elle Martin and Katie Murphy both scored 17 points. Martin hit three three-point field goals.

Miami Trace hit 15 two-point baskets for 30 points and Wilmington connected on 13 twos for 26 points.

Both teams had six threes for 18 points each.

The difference came at the free throw line, with Wilmington making 11 of 15 to Miami Trace’s 5 out of 6.

Miami Trace (now 2-7 overall) is at North Adams Wednesday.

Wilmington improves to 3-2 with the win.

There was no j-v game Tuesday due to numbers on the part of Wilmington.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 11 9 15 7 — 53

W 4 16 19 7 9 — 55

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 3-2-8; Hillary McCoy 1 (3)-2-13; Jessee Stewart 1-0-2; Libby Aleshire 5-0-10; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 3-0-6; Hillery Jacobs 2 (3)-1-14. TOTALS — 15 (6)-5-53. Free throw shooting: 5 of 6 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: McCoy, 3; Jacobs, 3. Field goal shooting: 21 of 50 for 42 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 14 for 43 percent. Rebounds: 20 (3 offensive). Turnovers: 16. Assists: 15. Steals: 8.

WILMINGTON — Madison Schuster 2 (1)-1-8; KeAsia Robinson 2-0-4; Taylor Noszka 2 (1)-0-7; Katie Murphy 5 (1)-4-17; Caroline Diels 1-0-2; Elle Martin 1 (3)-6-17. TOTALS — 13 (6)-11-55. Free throw shooting: 11 of 15 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: Martin, 3; Schuster, Noszka, Murphy. Field goal shooting: 19 of 45 for 42 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 16 for 38 percent. Turnovers: 19. Offensive rebounds: 9.

Miami Trace senior Mallory Pavey has the ball out on the perimeter during a non-conference game at Wilmington High School Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Mallory-Pavey-MT-girls-at-Wilmington-12-13-2021.jpg Miami Trace senior Mallory Pavey has the ball out on the perimeter during a non-conference game at Wilmington High School Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Elizabeth Clark | Wilmington News Journal