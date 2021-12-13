Panthers fall to Cavs, Braves

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity boys basketball team hosted a pair of games over the weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 10, the Panthers hosted Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Chillicothe.

The Cavaliers won that game, 57-48 in overtime.

On Saturday, Miami Trace welcomed Logan Elm.

The Braves won that game, 51-27.

For Chillicothe, Cameron Hall was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points. Avery Mowbray was next for the Cavs with 12 points.

Sophomore Austin Boedeker led the Panthers with 13 points. Sophomore Eli Fliehman scored nine points, junior Andrew Guthrie scored eight points and sophomore Garrett Guess scored eight points. Guess had two three-point baskets, with Fliehman, senior Bryson Sheets and sophomore Brady Armstrong each hitting one three.

Miami Trace led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 24-22 at the half.

The game was tied, 35-35 at the end of the third quarter and 41-41 at the end of four quarters of play.

Chillicothe exploded for 16 points in the overtime to 7 for the Panthers for the 57-48 win.

In the game against Logan Elm, the Braves jumped out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was 26-14 Logan Elm at the half and 44-23 after three quarters of play.

Garrett Guess led the Panthers with nine points (three three-point field goals).

Junior Tanner Holbert was the game’s leading scorer for Logan Elm with 24 points. He had three three-point buckets.

Junior Braylen Baker hit two threes and had a total of 12 points.

“We’re extremely young and I thought our youth showed a lot tonight, as far as conditioning goes,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said after the Logan Elm game. “Our sophomores wore out there in the third quarter. They gave us everything they had, but, they played heavy minutes last night (against Chillicothe). That was a very emotional game.

“We’re forcing these kids into the fire and asking them to do things they’re not quite ready to do yet,” Ackley said. “We hope by the middle of January they are.”

“We’re not real deep,” Logan Elm head coach Doug Stiverson said. “For the guys to come in and focus and concentrate, I thought we really did a nice job, defensively.

“We came out with a little bit of energy tonight,” Stiverson said. “We were able to get up and down and get some things going, offensively. Tanner Holbert kind of got us going there in the first half.”

Miami Trace (0-6 overall, 0-3 in the FAC) is at McClain Tuesday.

Logan Elm (3-1 overall) is home against Circleville Tuesday and at Liberty Union Saturday.

In the j-v game Saturday, Logan Elm beat Miami Trace, 31-12.

Brady Armstrong led the Panthers with 10 points and Skye Salyers scored two.

A. Williams led Logan Elm with 15 points.

In Friday’s j-v game, Miami Trace beat Chillicothe, 20-15. The game was played for only two quarters.

Brady Armstrong led the Panthers with six points. Shay Salyers had five points, Holden Hunter hit one three for three points and Trey Robinette, Bryson Osborne and Gage Stuckey each scored two points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 13 11 6 7 — 48

C 8 14 13 6 16 — 57

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 1-0-2; Eli Fliehman 1 (1)-4-9; Braeden Morris 0-0-0; Garrett Guess 1 (2)-0-8; Brady Armstrong 0 (1)-0-3; Bryson Osborne 0-2-2; Austin Boedeker 6-1-13; Bryson Sheets 0 (1)-0-3; Andrew Guthrie 2-4-8. TOTALS — 11 (5)-11-48. Free throw shooting: 11 of 19 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Guess, 2; Fliehman, Armstrong, Sheets.

CHILLICOTHE — Mason Siberell 1-2-4; Aaron Valentine 1-0-2; Michael Miller 3 (1)-0-9; Avery Mowbray 4 (1)-1-12; Aiden Spaulding 0-0-0; Cameron Hall 7 (1)-9-26; Carson Francis 2-0-4. TOTALS — 18 (3)-13-57. Free throw shooting: 13 of 20 for 65 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller, Mowbray, Hall.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 7 9 4 — 27

LE 14 12 18 7 — 51

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 1-0-2; Eli Fliehman 2-0-4; Braeden Morris 0-0-0; Garrett Guess 0 (3)-0-9; Brady Armstrong 0-0-0; Ashton Connell 2-0-4; Zachary Warnock 0-0-0; Bryson Osborne 1-0-2; Austin Boedeker 2-0-4; Bryson Sheets 1-0-2. TOTALS — 9 (3)-0-27. Free throw shooting: 0 of 3. Three-point field goals: Guess, 3.

LOGAN ELM — Gavin Griffey 0-0-0; Landon Long 0-1-1; Konnor Starkey 2-0-4; Braylen Baker 2 (2)-2-12; Ne’miah Waugh 2-0-4; Garret Summers 1-1-3; Tanner Holbert 5 (3)-5-24; Carson Summers 0-0-0; Anthony Steele 1-1-3. TOTALS — 13 (5)-10-51. Free throw shooting: 10 of 18 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: Holbert, 3; Baker, 2.

Miami Trace senior Ashton Connell puts up a shot over Logan Elm junior Gavin Griffey (0) during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Ashton-Connell-MT-boys-vs-Logan-Elm-12-11-2021.jpg Miami Trace senior Ashton Connell puts up a shot over Logan Elm junior Gavin Griffey (0) during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.