Fairfield beats Washington, 61-21

Playing on back-to-back nights during the mid-week, the Washington Lady Lions hosted the Lady Lions of Fairfield High School for a non-conference game Thursday, Dec. 9.

Fairfield had three players score in double figures as the visitors won the game, 61-21.

Senior Emma Fouch was the game’s leading scorer for Fairfield with 16 points. She hit two of her team’s five three-point field goals.

Senior Ella Newkirk and senior Madison Bronner both had 11 points for Fairfield.

Sophomore Faith Donley scored eight points and senior Braylynn Haines had seven points.

Washington sophomore Alizae Ryan led her team with nine points and junior Natalie Woods scored eight.

Fairfield took an 18-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The visiting Lady Lions led 28-5 at the half and 50-18 after three quarters of play.

Fairfield won the j-v game, 40-13.

Caitlyn Quickle was the game’s leading scorer for Fairfield with 14 points. She had one three-point field goal.

Faith Donley and Jobey Hattan each scored six points.

Alaysia Dotson led Washington with six points. Trinity George had five points and Jada Ryan scored two.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 2 3 13 3 — 21

F 18 10 22 11 — 61

WASHINGTON — Maggi Wall 1-0-2; Aaralyne Estep 0-0-0; Allie Mongold 1-0-2-; Aysha Haney 0-0-0; Trinity George 0-0-0; Alizae Ryan 4-1-9; Natalie Woods 2 (1)-1-8; Addie Shiltz 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (1)-2-21. Free throw shooting: 2 of 6 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal: Woods.

FAIRFIELD — Ella Newkirk 4 (1)-0-11; Hannah Hamilton 0-1-1; Caitlyn Quickle 1-0-2; Emma Fouch 5 (2)-0-16; Peyton Magee 1 (1)-0-5; Faith Donley 4-0-8; Madison Bronner 5-1-11; Braylynn Haines 2 (1)-0-7; Shaleigh Duncan 0-0-0. TOTALS — 22 (5)-2-61. Free throw shooting: 2 of 4 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Fouch, 2; Newkirk, Magee, Haines.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Alizae-Ryan-vs-Fairfield-12-9-2021.jpg