High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashville Teays Valley 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 44
Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Chillicothe Huntington 38
Batavia Clermont NE 51, Blanchester 42
Beaver Eastern 68, Oak Hill 44
Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 22
Byesville Meadowbrook 74, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Canal Winchester 65, Dublin Scioto 55
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69, Fairfield Christian 27
Centerville 82, Beavercreek 55
Chillicothe Unioto 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51
Cin. Indian Hill 47, Cin. Mariemont 45
Cin. Seven Hills 44, Lockland 38
Cin. St. Xavier 66, Cin. Purcell Marian 34
Cin. Summit Country Day 38, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Cin. Sycamore 64, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55
Cin. Turpin 54, Lebanon 41
Cin. Woodward 90, Cin. Aiken 47
Circleville Logan Elm 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41
Cols. Bexley 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 44
Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Whetstone 47
Cols. DeSales 55, Bishop Hartley 38
Cols. Eastmoor 59, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52
Cols. Northland 49, Cols. Mifflin 37
Cols. St. Charles 38, Bishop Watterson 37
Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48
Coshocton 71, Crooksville 17
Day. Christian 78, East Dayton Christian School 19
Day. Meadowdale 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 49
Day. Northridge 85, DeGraff Riverside 54
Day. Oakwood 56, Carlisle 45
Delaware Hayes 69, Worthington Kilbourne 56
Dover 78, ISA Academy 50
Dresden Tri-Valley 70, Zanesville Maysville 52
Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46
Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 31
Franklin 88, Germantown Valley View 64
Gahanna Lincoln 63, New Albany 28
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33
Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52
Hilliard Davidson 48, Hilliard Bradley 43
Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 40
Ironton 63, Ironton Rock Hill 42
Jackson 31, Greenfield McClain 28
Jamestown Greeneview 50, Cedarville 45
Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 33
Kings Mills Kings 64, Milford 46
Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville 32
Latham Western 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 47
Leesburg Fairfield 43, Seaman N. Adams 24
London 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 60
Lucasville Valley 60, S. Webster 54
McArthur Vinton County 67, Nelsonville-York 51
Minford 64, Waverly 58
Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 61
New Concord John Glenn 62, Philo 48
New Lexington 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33
Peebles 50, Fayetteville-Perry 48
Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29
Pickerington N. 71, Galloway Westland 20
Piketon 41, Frankfort Adena 39
Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Bellefontaine 23
Portsmouth W. 62, McDermott Scioto NW 27
Reynoldsburg 56, Newark 50
Richwood N. Union 51, Urbana 47
S. Point 48, Proctorville Fairland 45
Sidney 64, Vandalia Butler 33
Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, S. Charleston SE 22
Spring. Greenon 58, London Madison Plains 57
Spring. Shawnee 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46
St. Clairsville 69, Cambridge 59
Steubenville 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 18
Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 53
Thomas Worthington 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52
Thornville Sheridan 52, Warsaw River View 43
Vincent Warren 48, Marietta 43
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Hamilton 57
W. Jefferson 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 51
W. Liberty-Salem 32, Mechanicsburg 21
Wellston 71, Albany Alexander 50
Westerville Cent. 47, Grove City 37
Westerville S. 45, Westerville N. 43
Wheelersburg 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 35
Whitehall-Yearling 52, Wellington 33
Williamsburg 72, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46
Worthington Christian 45, Cols. Grandview Hts. 28
Yellow Springs 63, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 44