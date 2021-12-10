Posted on by

High School Basketball Scores


Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashville Teays Valley 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 44

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Batavia Clermont NE 51, Blanchester 42

Beaver Eastern 68, Oak Hill 44

Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 22

Byesville Meadowbrook 74, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Canal Winchester 65, Dublin Scioto 55

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69, Fairfield Christian 27

Centerville 82, Beavercreek 55

Chillicothe Unioto 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51

Cin. Indian Hill 47, Cin. Mariemont 45

Cin. Seven Hills 44, Lockland 38

Cin. St. Xavier 66, Cin. Purcell Marian 34

Cin. Summit Country Day 38, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Cin. Sycamore 64, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55

Cin. Turpin 54, Lebanon 41

Cin. Woodward 90, Cin. Aiken 47

Circleville Logan Elm 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41

Cols. Bexley 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 44

Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Whetstone 47

Cols. DeSales 55, Bishop Hartley 38

Cols. Eastmoor 59, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

Cols. Northland 49, Cols. Mifflin 37

Cols. St. Charles 38, Bishop Watterson 37

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48

Coshocton 71, Crooksville 17

Day. Christian 78, East Dayton Christian School 19

Day. Meadowdale 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 49

Day. Northridge 85, DeGraff Riverside 54

Day. Oakwood 56, Carlisle 45

Delaware Hayes 69, Worthington Kilbourne 56

Dover 78, ISA Academy 50

Dresden Tri-Valley 70, Zanesville Maysville 52

Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46

Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 31

Franklin 88, Germantown Valley View 64

Gahanna Lincoln 63, New Albany 28

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33

Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52

Hilliard Davidson 48, Hilliard Bradley 43

Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 40

Ironton 63, Ironton Rock Hill 42

Jackson 31, Greenfield McClain 28

Jamestown Greeneview 50, Cedarville 45

Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 33

Kings Mills Kings 64, Milford 46

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville 32

Latham Western 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 47

Leesburg Fairfield 43, Seaman N. Adams 24

London 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 60

Lucasville Valley 60, S. Webster 54

McArthur Vinton County 67, Nelsonville-York 51

Minford 64, Waverly 58

Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 61

New Concord John Glenn 62, Philo 48

New Lexington 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

Peebles 50, Fayetteville-Perry 48

Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29

Pickerington N. 71, Galloway Westland 20

Piketon 41, Frankfort Adena 39

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Bellefontaine 23

Portsmouth W. 62, McDermott Scioto NW 27

Reynoldsburg 56, Newark 50

Richwood N. Union 51, Urbana 47

S. Point 48, Proctorville Fairland 45

Sidney 64, Vandalia Butler 33

Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, S. Charleston SE 22

Spring. Greenon 58, London Madison Plains 57

Spring. Shawnee 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

St. Clairsville 69, Cambridge 59

Steubenville 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 18

Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 53

Thomas Worthington 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Thornville Sheridan 52, Warsaw River View 43

Vincent Warren 48, Marietta 43

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Hamilton 57

W. Jefferson 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 51

W. Liberty-Salem 32, Mechanicsburg 21

Wellston 71, Albany Alexander 50

Westerville Cent. 47, Grove City 37

Westerville S. 45, Westerville N. 43

Wheelersburg 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 35

Whitehall-Yearling 52, Wellington 33

Williamsburg 72, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Worthington Christian 45, Cols. Grandview Hts. 28

Yellow Springs 63, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 44