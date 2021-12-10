MT boys bowling starts season 2-1

On Nov. 22, the Miami Trace High School boys bowling team traveled to Hillsboro to compete against McClain to open the Frontier Athletic Conference season.

The Panthers were led by Connor Collins with games of 285 and 218.

Jake Manbevers bowled a 225 and Jayden Brown a 203 to take their first win of the season.

On Dec. 2, Miami Trace hosted Chillicothe at LeElla Lanes. Manbevers bowled a 263 and a perfect 300 game; Collins had games of 208 and 207; Brendan Major rolled a 203; Brown had a 202 and Jonah Goddard had a 200 for what head coach Ron Amore Sr. called a very nice team effort to win their second match of the FAC season.

On Dec. 9, the Panthers hosted the team from Hillsboro High School.

Manbevers led the Panthers with games of 279 and 206; Collins had game scores of 235 and 234; Brown had a 232 game and Major had a 216 score.

Hillsboro went past the Panthers to hand them their first loss of the season.

“(We) have a good, talented team,” Amore Sr. said. “But (we) must work harder to improve, which I know they are capable of doing.”

With a record of 2-1, the Panthers will host the Washington Blue Lions Wednesday, Dec. 15.