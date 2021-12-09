Panthers power past McClain, 84-0

After winning the 16-team season-opening Cambridge Invitational on Dec. 4, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity wrestling team began defense of their Frontier Athletic Conference title with a home dual meet against the McClain Tigers Thursday, Dec. 9.

Miami Trace rolled to an 84-0 victory over McClain.

The Panthers won four weight classes by forfeit and the other 10 classes all by pin.

Winning matches by forfeit were: Garrett Carson, 126; Riston LeBeau, 132; Lyric Dickerson, 106 and Spencer Smith, 113.

At 120 pounds, Corbin Melvin pinned Dayza Daugherty in :18.

At 138 pounds, Aiden Johnson pinned Riley Pottorf in 4:53.

At 144 pounds, Jason Houser pinned Jhett Watson in 1:49.

At 150 pounds, Weston Melvin pinned Michael Martin in 2:14.

At 157 pounds, Jared Seymour pinned Joshua Breakfield in 4:30.

At 165 pounds, Vincent Munro pinned Ethan Burns in 1:26.

At 175 pounds, Kylan Knapp pinned Justin Legge in :54.

At 190 pounds, Jayden LeBeau pinned Ethan Hill in 1:39.

At 215, Bryce Bennett pinned Conner Frazier in :35.

At 285, Luke Hoppes pinned John Tomko in 4:33.

In the junior high match Thursday, Miami Trace beat McClain, 48-18.

Miami Trace will visit Chillicothe High School to take on the Cavaliers in another FAC match Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Luke Hoppes wrestles McClain’s John Tomko in a 285-pound match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Luke-Hoppes-vs-McClain-12-9-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Luke Hoppes wrestles McClain’s John Tomko in a 285-pound match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Weston Melvin of Miami Trace wrestles Michael Martin of McClain at 150 pounds during a Frontier Athletic Conference Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Weston-Melvin-vs-Mcclain-12-9-2021.jpg Weston Melvin of Miami Trace wrestles Michael Martin of McClain at 150 pounds during a Frontier Athletic Conference Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald