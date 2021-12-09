Panthers power past McClain, 84-0

After winning the 16-team season-opening Cambridge Invitational on Dec. 4, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity wrestling team began defense of their Frontier Athletic Conference title with a home dual meet against the McClain Tigers Thursday, Dec. 9.
Miami Trace rolled to an 84-0 victory over McClain.
The Panthers won four weight classes by forfeit and the other 10 classes all by pin.
Winning matches by forfeit were: Garrett Carson, 126; Riston LeBeau, 132; Lyric Dickerson, 106 and Spencer Smith, 113.
At 120 pounds, Corbin Melvin pinned Dayza Daugherty in :18.
At 138 pounds, Aiden Johnson pinned Riley Pottorf in 4:53.
At 144 pounds, Jason Houser pinned Jhett Watson in 1:49.
At 150 pounds, Weston Melvin pinned Michael Martin in 2:14.
At 157 pounds, Jared Seymour pinned Joshua Breakfield in 4:30.
At 165 pounds, Vincent Munro pinned Ethan Burns in 1:26.
At 175 pounds, Kylan Knapp pinned Justin Legge in :54.
At 190 pounds, Jayden LeBeau pinned Ethan Hill in 1:39.
At 215, Bryce Bennett pinned Conner Frazier in :35.
At 285, Luke Hoppes pinned John Tomko in 4:33.
In the junior high match Thursday, Miami Trace beat McClain, 48-18.
Miami Trace will visit Chillicothe High School to take on the Cavaliers in another FAC match Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.