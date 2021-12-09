Ironmen beat Panthers, 56-32

The Miami Trace High School boys varsity basketball team hosted the Ironmen from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Jackson won the game, 56-32.

The Ironmen took an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on from there to take the win.

For the Panthers, junior Andrew Guthrie led with eight points.

Senior Holden Blankenship was the game’s leading scorer for Jackson with 17 points.

Evan Jarvis scored 10 points and seniors Tristan Prater and Nate Woodard each scored nine points for Jackson.

“Jackson came out and shot the ball extremely well,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “We’re just making a lot of youthful mistakes. They’re all things that we can correct. Later in the year we should be a lot better team, it’s just a learning process.

“We have to be patient, because we’re asking a bunch of sophomores and juniors who have never played extended varsity minutes to play varsity minutes,” Ackley said. “We haven’t lost to a bad team yet. There are a lot of things we need to do a lot better moving forward.”

A minimal amount of fouls were called, as the Panthers went 1 of 4 from the line and Jackson went 4 for 4.

For the Panthers, junior Shay Salyers, sophomores Eli Fliehman and Brady Armstrong, senior Ashton Connell and Guthrie each hit one three-point field goal.

Miami Trace (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the FAC) will host Chillicothe Friday with the freshman game starting at 4:45 p.m.

Through games of Dec. 7, Hillsboro and McClain were tied for first in the FAC at 2-0 and Jackson was 1-0 with Chillicothe and Washington both 0-1. The Cavaliers were 0-3 overall.

Miami Trace will host Logan Elm Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 9 6 11 — 32

J 18 19 17 2 — 56

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 1 (1)-0-5; Eli Fliehman 0 (1)-0-3; Braeden Morris 0-0-0; Garrett Guess 1-0-2; Brady Armstrong 0 (1)-0-3; Ashton Connell 1 (1)-0-5; Zach Warnock 0-0-0; Bryson Osborne 0-0-0; Austin Boedeker 3-0-6; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 2 (1)-1-8. TOTALS — 8 (5)-1-32. Free throw shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Three-point field goals: Salyers, Fliehman, Armstrong, Connell, Guthrie. Field goal shooting: 13 of 47 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 24 for 21 percent. Turnovers: 25.

JACKSON — Jacob Winters 1-0-2; Boston Campbell 3-1-7; Nate Woodard 2 (1)-2-9; Braydon Stapleton 0-0-0; Holden Blankenship 4 (3)-0-17; Evan Jarvis 3 (1)-1-10; Tristan Prater 3 (1)-0-9; Trent Evans 1-0-2; Coen Davis 0-0-0; Zander Ervin 0-0-0; Dillan Delong 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (6)-4-56. Free throw shooting: 4 of 4. Three-point field goals: Blankenship, 3; Woodard, Jarvis, Prater.