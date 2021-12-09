WHS Lady Lions win swim meet

The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams held a tri-meet with Chillicothe Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Fayette County YMCA.

Washington won the girls meet with 463 points.

Chillicothe was second with 414 points and Miami Trace was third with 221 points.

There were a few swimmers also taking part from Adena High School and Unioto High School.

Adena was fourth with 54 points and Unioto was fifth with 26 points.

Chillicothe’s boys swam away with the win with 506 points.

Washington was second with 224, followed by Miami Trace with 148 points and Unioto with 61 points.

Brianna Thompson from Miami Trace set a new school record in the 100 breaststroke, dropping from 1:27.28 to 1:26.44.

The Washington girls won eight events: the 200-yard medley relay (Jordan McCane, Audrey Lotz, Adeline Newsome, Haley Brenner); 200-yard individual medley, Jordan McCane; 50-yard freestyle, Haley Brenner; 100-yard butterfly, Adeline Newsome; 100-yard freestyle, Alexa Streitenberger; 500-yard freestyle, Audrey Lotz; 200-yard freestyle relay (Haley Brenner, Adeline Newsome, Jordan McCane, Audrey Lotz); 400-yard freestyle relay (Adeline Newsome, Chloe Lovett, Haley Brenner, Audrey Lotz)

Alexa Streitenberger of Miami Trace won the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke and Brianna Thompson won the 100-yard breaststroke.

Washington’s Ryan Elrich won the 100-yard freestyle.

Girls 200-yard medley relay:

Washington, 1st, 2:16.67 (Jordan McCane, Audrey Lotz, Adeline Newsome, Haley Brenner); Washington, 3rd, 2:33.90 (Natalie Truex, Chelsey Dawson, Alison Lotz, Chloe Lovett); Miami Trace, 4th, 2:36.13 (Abbie Brandt, Brianna Thompson, Keely McBride, Alexa Streitenberger)

Boys 200-yard medley relay:

Washington, 3rd, 2:34.05 (Ryan Elrich, Toby Lovett, Benaiah Harper, Blake Walker)

Girls 200-yard freestyle:

Courtney Arnold, MT, 2nd, 2:48.15; Abbie Brandt, MT, 4th, 2:52.30; Chloe Lovett, W, 5th, 2:53.15; Chelsey Dawson, W, 6th, 3:00.41

Boys 200-yard freestyle:

Ryan Elrich, W, 2nd, 2:28.07; Caleb Bowers, MT, 3rd, 2:34.56

Girls 200-yard individual medley:

Jordan McCane, W, 1st, 3:05.19; Alison Lotz, W, 2nd, 3:09.67

Boys 200-yard individual medley:

Benaiah Harper, W, 3rd, 2:46.18; Max Trimble, MT, 4th, 2:47.73

Girls 50-yard freestyle:

Haley Brenner, W, 1st, 29:59; Chloe Lovett, W, 3rd, 32.81

Boys 50-yard freestyle:

Kaiden Howard, MT, 5th, 32.20; Isaiah Wightman, W, 6th, 36.75; Justin Everhart, MT, 7th, 37.60

Girls 100-yard butterfly:

Adeline Newsome, W, 1st, 1:17.91; Brianna Thompson, MT, 2nd, 1:21.46

Boys 100-yard butterfly:

Benaiah Harper, W, 3rd, 1:19.88; Caleb Bowers, MT, 4th, 1:38.90

Girls 100-yard freestyle:

Alexa Streitenberger, MT, 1st, 1:10.67; Jordan McCane, W, 2nd, 1:13.72; Allison Clay, W, 3rd, 1:15.92

Boys 100-yard freestyle:

Ryan Elrich, W, 1st, 1:01.27; Max Trimble, MT, 3rd, 1:04.70

Girls 500-yard freestyle:

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 6:24.29; Natalie Truex, W, 2nd, 6:55.76; Abbie Brandt, MT, 3rd, 7:46.64

Boys 500-yard freestyle:

Toby Lovett, W, 3rd, 8:53.68

Girls 200-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 1st, 2:05.85 (Haley Brenner, Adeline Newsome, Jordan McCane, Audrey Lotz); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:10.73 (Alexa Streitenberger, Keely McBride, Courtney Arnold, Brianna Thompson); Washington, 4th, 2:22.35 (Allison Clay, Joshalynn Worth, Alison Lotz, Chelsey Dawson)

Boys 200-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 2nd, 2:01.45 (Ryan Elrich, Toby Lovett, Blake Walker, Benaiah Harper); Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:13.16 (Caleb Bowers, Justin Everhart, Kaiden Howard, Max Trimble)

Girls 100-yard backstroke:

Alexa Streitenberger, MT, 1st, 1:18.11; Keely McBride, MT, 2nd, 1:29.03; Alison Lotz, W, 4th, 1:37.45; Chelsey Dawson, W, 5th, 1:38.56

Boys 100-yard backstroke:

Blake Walker, W, 4th, 1:36.17; Toby Lovett, W, 5th, 1:45.86

Girls 100-yard breaststroke:

Brianna Thompson, MT, 1st, 1:26.44; Natalie Truex, W, 3rd, 1:37.90; Courtney Arnold, MT, 4th, 1:40.90; Trinity Smith, W, 5th, 1:49.01

Boys 100-yard breaststroke:

Isaiah Wightman, W, 3rd, 1:36.51; Kaiden Howard, MT, 4th, 1:40.58; Blake Walker, W, 5th, 1:40.99; Neo Lehr, MT, 6th, 1:42.34

Girls 400-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 1st, 4:47.12 (Adeline Newsome, Chloe Lovett, Haley Brenner, Audrey Lotz); Washington, 3rd, 5:37.42 (Allison Clay, Trinity Smith, Joshalynn Worth, Natalie Truex)

Boys 400-yard freestyle relay:

n/a

Girls 50-yard freestyle junior-varsity:

Allison Clay, W, 1st, 34.11; Mackenzie Long, MT, 4th, 52.93

Boys 50-yard freestyle junior-varsity:

Neo Lehr, MT, 1st, 36.83

Girls 100-yard backstroke junior-varsity:

Joshalynn Worth, W, 2nd, 1:45.95; Trinity Smith, W, 3rd, 1:55.61

Girls 100-yard breaststroke junior-varsity:

Mackenzie Long, MT, 3rd, 2:21.36

Boys 100-yard breaststroke junior-varsity:

Justin Everhart, MT, 3rd, 1:59.55

Miami Trace sophomore Brianna Thompson set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke during a tri-meet with Washington High School and Chillicothe High School Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The old record was 1:27.28 and the new mark is 1:26.44. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Brianna-Thompson-MT-swim-record-set.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Brianna Thompson set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke during a tri-meet with Washington High School and Chillicothe High School Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The old record was 1:27.28 and the new mark is 1:26.44. Courtesy photo