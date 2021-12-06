Unioto beats Lady Panthers, 63-40

The Unioto Lady Shermans visited Miami Trace High School for a non-conference game against the Lady Panthers Saturday, Dec. 4.

Unioto won the game, 63-40.

Offensively, it was up and down for Miami Trace, as they scored three points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, four in the third and 18 in the fourth.

Unioto took a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 28-15 at the half.

At the end of the third quarter, the Shermans were in front, 41-22.

Senior Libby Aleshire led Miami Trace in scoring with 11 points. She also had six rebounds.

Sophomore Jessee Stewart scored eight points, senior Sidney Payton and junior Hillary McCoy each added six points. McCoy led Miami Trace with seven rebounds.

For Unioto, sophomore Ameris Betts was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points. She connected on five of her team’s seven three-point baskets.

Sophomore Amelia Uhrig scored 13 points and senior Karlee Renner had 11. They each hit one three-point field goal.

Unioto frustrated Miami Trace all night with their defensive pressure, leading to 24 turnovers for Miami Trace.

Unioto made 24 of 48 shots from the field for 50 percent, while Miami Trace made 12 of 44 field goal attempts for 27 percent.

Miami Trace had 33 total rebounds, including 15 offensive. Unioto had 12 offensive rebounds.

“We have a tempo we want to establish every night,” Unioto head coach Jeff Miller said. “A lot of that starts with our defense. We put a lot of individual pressure on you, not so much full-court, trapping type pressure, but just man-to-man, in-your-face pressure.

“That’s kind of our identity,” Miller said. “We’re not super-skilled, offensively, but, our defense helps us, offensively. We get a lot of points off turnovers and transition baskets.”

“Unioto came out ready to go,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “They didn’t miss many shots right off the get-go. They shot 50 percent on the night.

“They’re physical,” Dettwiller said. “They get good position on the inside. Uhrig does a nice job. They do a nice job of finding her and giving her a nice, soft lob in there.

“Betts came out and she was hot,” Dettwiller said. “She made her first three or four shots right off the rip and we had a hand in her face on the first three. When a kid shoots like that, it might just be their night.

“Hats off to them,” Dettwiller said. “They’re a well-coached team. Jeff Miller does a great job with those kids. They came ready to play tonight.”

Unioto (4-0) is back at home Tuesday against Zane Trace and Thursday against Piketon.

Miami Trace (2-4 overall) is home against Chillicothe Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 3 15 4 18 — 40

U 17 11 13 22 — 63

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 1-1-3; Hillary McCoy 2-2-6; Sue Morris 1-0-2; Jessee Stewart 0 (1)-5-8; Libby Aleshire 4-3-11; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 1-4-6; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 2-0-4. TOTALS — 11 (1)-15-40. Free throw shooting: 15 of 26 for 58 percent. Three-point field goal: Stewart. Field goal shooting: 12 of 44 for 27 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 13 for 8 percent. Turnovers: 24. Assists: 7. Steals: 11. Rebounds: 33 (15 offensive).

UNIOTO — Karlee Renner 4 (1)-0-11; Ameris Betts 3 (5)-2-23; Addison Mohan 2-0-4; Bailey Massie 0-2-2; Jaelyn Himes 2-0-4; Rayann Lynch 0-1-1; Carissa Wheeler 1-0-2; Avery Miller 0-3-3; Alexis Book 0-0-0; Amelia Uhrig 5 (1)-0-13; Jozie Zickafoose 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (7)-8-63. Free throw shooting: 8 of 16 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Betts, 5; Renner, Uhrig. Field goal shooting: 24 of 48 for 50 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 16 for 44 percent. Turnovers: 21. Offensive rebounds: 12.

Miami Trace sophomore Jessee Stewart (left) is double-teamed by Unioto sophomore Ameris Betts (3) and senior Carissa Wheeler during a non-conference game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Jessee-Stewart-vs-Unioto-12-4-2021.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Jessee Stewart (left) is double-teamed by Unioto sophomore Ameris Betts (3) and senior Carissa Wheeler during a non-conference game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald