Blue Lions end Unioto’s home streak

CHILLICOTHE — It had been a long time since the Unioto Sherman Tanks boys varsity basketball team had lost a home game.

Not since they fell to Jackson almost two years ago, 52-43 on Dec. 27, 2019, had the Tanks lost on their home court.

That impressive home winning streak came to a halt Tuesday night when the visiting Washington Blue Lions defeated Unioto, 56-48.

Washington improves to 2-0 with the win.

The defense for the Blue Lions was much better, giving up 48 points after beating Warren, 86-76.

Washington jumped out to a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Blue Lions were in front, 33-16.

That 17-point margin provided the difference the Blue Lions needed as Unioto outscored Washington by nine points in the second half.

“This was a great team win,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “It’s been a while since Unioto has lost a home game.

“We challenged Isaiah Haithcock to guard their best post player and Zay was phenomenal,” Bartruff said. “Evan Parks will probably be an All-District player and Zay held him to four points.

“Raleigh Haithcock filled the stat sheet in a huge way,” Bartruff said. “He understands his role and gave us a great, complete effort.” Haithcock scored three points, had three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

“John Wall was a glove,” Bartruff said. “The Branson kid (Desean) is probably another All-District player and he scored 27 points, but John did a really good job on him all night. John also does so many intangible things for us, gets us in the right spots offensively, knocks down big shots, handles pressure; he continues to grow up.

“Reico (Colter) chipped in 14 points and played aggressive defense all night,” Bartruff said. And our big man, Tanner Lemaster, got fed all night. Tanner had 26 points and was a presence in the post. Our guys did an awesome job all night of finding him in the post.”

Lemaster had six rebounds and Wall had five.

”We still have a long way to go and a huge home game Tuesday with one of the best teams in the Southeast District in McClain,” Bartruff said. “I think they have 10 seniors on their roster (which is unheard of) and they have bought in. Bryson Badgley is back from an injury last year and they play extremely hard.”

In other scores of area interest Tuesday, McClain defeated Zane Trace, 55-54 in overtime.

Chillicothe girls pummeled Logan Elm, 65-16.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 21 12 12 11 — 56

U 6 10 15 17 — 48

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 4 (2)-0-14; John Wall 1 (2)-0-8; Karson Runk 0-0-0; Raleigh Haithcock 0 (1)-0-3; Noah Hicks 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 11 (1)-1-26; Isaiah Haithcock 1-3-6. TOTALS — 17 (6)-4-56. Free throw shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Colter, 2; Wall, 2; R. Haithcock, Lemaster. Field goal shooting: 23 of 43 for 53 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 17 for 35 percent. Rebounds: 23 (8 offensive). Assists: 17. Steals: 12. Blocked shots: 2. Fouls: 10. Turnovers: 12.

UNIOTO — Braxton Platt 0-0-0; Newton Hoops 1 (2)-0-8; Desean Branson 12-3-27; Blake Hoops 2-0-4; Ben Spetnagel 0-0-0; Evan Park 2-0-4; Gabe Corcoran 0-0-0; Nathan Morrison 0-0-0; Jordan Perkins 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 18 (3)-3-48. Free throw shooting: 3 of 3 for 100 percent. Three-point field goals: N. Hoops, 2; Perkins.

Washington junior Tanner Lemaster keeps a Unioto player at arms length during a non-conference game at Unioto High School Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 26 points in a 56-48 victory. Also pictured for Washington is Isaiah Haithcock.

Washington 56, Unioto 48