Jackson upends Lady Lions, 57-29

JACKSON — The Washington Lady Lions varsity basketball team visited Jackson High School Monday, Nov. 29 for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Ironladies.

Jackson had a solid defensive effort in taking a 57-29 victory.

Jackson led 13-6 after one quarter and 29-9 at the half.

Washington scored 16 points in the third quarter, to which Jackson responded with 19 points for a 48-25 lead with eight minutes remaining.

A 9-4 fourth quarter put the final at 57-29.

“We got off to a rough start and struggled to find our rhythm throughout the game,” Washington head coach Samantha Bihl said. “It was encouraging to see our girls have a much better second half.

“(We are) hopeful to learn from this experience,” Bihl said. “We have a quick turnaround with most games at the beginning of our season and will prepare for McClain on Wednesday.”

Washington sophomore Alizae Ryan led her team with nine points. She also had a team-high 15 rebounds.

Senior Aaralyne Estep scored seven points, including both of Washington’s two-point field goals.

Junior Megan Sever scored five points and juniors Natalie Woods and Allie Mongold each had four points. Sever was in double figures in rebounds with 11.

The Lady Lions made 12 of 52 shots for 23 percent.

Jackson’s T.J. Carpenter and Mattie Malburn share game scoring honors, each with 14 points.

Katelyn Webb and Sydney Hughes each scored eight points for Jackson.

The Lady Lions (1-3 overall, 0-1 FAC) will host McClain Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 3 16 4 — 29

J 13 16 19 9 — 57

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 0 (2)-1-7; Allie Mongold 2-0-4; Trinity George 0-0-0; Alizae Ryan 4-1-9; Addie Shiltz 0-0-0; Natalie Woods 2-0-4; Megan Sever 2-1-5. TOTALS — 10 (2)-3-29. Free throw shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Three-point field goals: Estep, 2. Field goal shooting: 12 of 52 for 23 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 12 for 17 percent. Rebounds: 41 (16 offensive). Assists: 4. Turnovers: 22. Steals: 4. Blocked shots: 3.

JACKSON — Sophia Metzler 1-0-2; Rylie Kilgour 0-0-0; Katelyn Webb 2 (1)-1-8; Olivia Kennedy 3-1-7; T.J. Carpenter 4-6-14; Mattie Malburn 6-2-14; Nevaeh Easley 0-0-0; Sydney Hughes 2 (1)-1-8; Kenzie Davis 1-2-4; Jalynn Louderback 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (2)-13-57. Free throw shooting: 13 of 20 for 65 percent. Three-point field goals; Webb, Hughes.

Washington junior Allie Mongold brings the ball up court during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Allie-Mongold-at-Jackson-11-29-2021-1.jpg Washington junior Allie Mongold brings the ball up court during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Photo by Christy Wall