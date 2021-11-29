Blue Lions beat Warren, 86-76

KINNIKINNICK — The Washington Blue Lions boys varsity basketball team played the Warren Warriors in the Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic Saturday, Nov. 27.

Washington won this high-scoring game, 86-76.

For Washington, senior Reico Colter scored a game-high 40 points and was named the game’s MVP.

Colter was 10 of 11 from the free throw line and he connected on four three-point field goals. He also turned in a double-double, sharing the team lead with 11 rebounds. He also had a team-high four steals.

Junior Tanner Lemaster had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. and sophomore John Wall had 11 points, including two three-point baskets. Wall had three steals and led the team with five assists.

Isaiah Haithcock scored six points and Raleigh Haithcock scored five, including one three-point field goal. He also had five rebounds.

Senior Karson Runk hit one three for three points; Noah Hicks scored two points and Brayden May had one point.

Washington was 18 of 28 from the free throw line for 64 percent.

The Blue Lions were 30 of 58 from the floor for 52 percent. They were 8 of 19 from three-point range for 42 percent.

Washington had 15 turnovers.

Brayden Sallee led Warren with 27 points. Dennis Pettey scored 24 and Trent Taylor had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

A 23-7 second quarter in favor of Washington helped the Blue Lions to the win.

“We played really well for about three-and-a-half quarters of the game,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We were really solid defensively in the first half and most of the third quarter.

“Then we started to get caught up in gambling and extending our already large lead (22 to 25 points for most of the third quarter),” Bartruff said. “That allowed Warren to get some easy transition buckets and get to the free throw line.

“I’m excited for the win, but if we are going to be a good basketball team we have to take more pride in our individual defensive effort,” Bartruff said. “We travel to Unioto Tuesday and will have to play much better to have a chance to win.”

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCH 16 23 19 28 — 86

War. 13 7 24 32 — 76

This trio of Blue Lion seniors was recognized after the game. All the seniors received t-shirts and Reico Colter, at left, was named the game’s MVP. Next to Colter is Karson Runk and at right is Clayton Howland. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Trio-of-Blue-Lions-at-ZT-Tip-Off-vs-Warren-11-27-2021.jpg This trio of Blue Lion seniors was recognized after the game. All the seniors received t-shirts and Reico Colter, at left, was named the game’s MVP. Next to Colter is Karson Runk and at right is Clayton Howland. Photo by Christy Wall