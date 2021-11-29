Panthers fall to Lancaster, 58-43

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity basketball team took part in the Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic Friday, Nov. 26, taking on the Golden Gales of Lancaster High School.

Lancaster won the game, 58-43.

Junior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 22 points.

Sophomore Eli Fliehman scored six points, sophomores Garrett Guess and Austin Boedeker each had five points, Brady Armstrong scored three and senior Hayden Hunter scored two.

Fliehman hit two three-point field goals, while Guess and Armstrong each hit one three.

Miami Trace was 3 of 9 from the free throw line.

Lancaster had three players in double figures, led by Sam Finch with 17 points.

Kolson Pugh scored 15 and Dylan West added 13.

Lancaster led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

By the halftime break, the Gales held a 31-21 lead.

At the end of the third quarter, Lancaster was on top, 46-29.

Miami Trace (0-2 overall) is at Hillsboro Friday with the freshman game starting at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 11 8 14 — 43

L 14 17 15 12 — 58

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 1-0-2; Eli Fliehman 0 (2)-0-6; Brayden Morris 0-0-0 Garrett Guess 1 (1)-0-5; Brady Armstrong 0 (1)-0-3; Ashton Connell 0-0-0; Zach Warnock0-0-0; Bryson Osborne 0-0-0; Austin Boedeker 2-1-5; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 10-2-22; Shay Saylers 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (4)-3-43. Free throw shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Three-point field goals: Fliehman, 2; Guess, Armstrong.

LANCASTER — Dom Bornino 2 (1)-1-8; Dylan West 3 (2)-1-13; Canon Ailes 0-0-0; Tre Williams 1-0-2; Carson Roudabush 0-0-0; Colton Bruny 0-0-0; Kolson Pugh 6 (1)-0-15; Braydin Diyanni 0-0-0; Sam Finch 8-1-17; Corbin Hietikko 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS — 20 (5)-3-58. Free throw shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: West, 2; Bornino, Pugh, Hietikko.

Miami Trace junior Andrew Guthrie (33) is fouled by a player from Lancaster during action in the Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Andrew-Guthrie-vs-Lancaster-11-26-2021-by-John-Howley.jpg Miami Trace junior Andrew Guthrie (33) is fouled by a player from Lancaster during action in the Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Photo by sportingpumpkin.com