State Football Championship Parings, semifinal scores

OHSAA Football State Championship Pairings

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Home team listed first.

Pairings included with overall record and Associated Press state rank.

Division II State Championship – Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3)

Division IV State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)

Division III State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)

Division I State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)

Division VII State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)

Division VI State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)

Division V State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Semifinal

Division V

Kirtland 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Versailles 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22

Division VI

Carey 26, New Middletown Spring. 13

Coldwater 35, W. Jefferson 13

Division VII

Maria Stein Marion Local 34, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7

Newark Cath. 14, Warren JFK 7

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Semifinal

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 10

Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21

Division II

Akr. Hoban 31, Avon 24

Cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7

Division III

Chardon 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Hamilton Badin 14, Granville 0

Division IV

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21

Youngs. Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17