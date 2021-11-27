High School Scoreboard

Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59
Akr. East 56, Berlin Hiland 44
Albany Alexander 76, Belpre 58
Anna 73, New Knoxville 42
Ansonia 43, Covington 40
Antwerp 65, Delphos St. John’s 37
Arlington 50, Ft. Jennings 36
Ashland 75, Norwalk 57
Bainbridge Paint Valley 81, Portsmouth Clay 32
Beavercreek 83, Fairborn 48
Berea-Midpark 77, Brunswick 60
Botkins 34, Jackson Center 24
Can. Glenoak 64, Parma Padua 53
Canfield 56, Alliance Marlington 51
Casstown Miami E. 64, Spring. NW 24
Cedarville 50, Waynesville 24
Christian Community School 54, Cory-Rawson 44
Cin. Aiken 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 46
Cin. Finneytown 76, Cin. Riverview East 35
Cin. St. Xavier 51, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37
Cin. Western Hills 71, Day. Dunbar 65
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, Franklin Furnace Green 56
Cols. Africentric 83, Sandusky 74
Cortland Lakeview 55, Warren Champion 48
Delta 48, Pettisville 26
Doylestown Chippewa 62, Rootstown 60
Eastside, Ind. 23, Edgerton 18
Euclid 85, Cle. John Adams 57
Fairfield 71, Richmond Hts. 63
Fairview 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 60
Findlay 84, Defiance 61
Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Dola Hardin Northern 51
Gallipolis Gallia 60, Pomeroy Meigs 49
Granville 69, Thornville Sheridan 66
Greenwich S. Cent. 73, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21
Hamler Patrick Henry 57, Napoleon 49
Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Columbus Grove 21
Heartland Christian 101, Mineral Ridge 72
Hicksville 47, Sherwood Fairview 39
Huron 56, Ontario 26
Kettering Fairmont 79, Galloway Westland 27
Legacy Christian 68, Tipp City Bethel 61
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 56, National Trail 47
Lexington 51, Clear Fork 25
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 80, Massillon Jackson 54
Lima Perry 61, Pandora-Gilboa 54
Lodi Cloverleaf 79, Cle. John Marshall 48
London Madison Plains 61, Cols. Horizon Science 38
Louisville 71, Massillon Perry 48
Malvern 58, Smithville 37
Mason 60, New Madison Tri-Village 46
McDermott Scioto NW 46, Norton 42
Metamora Evergreen 57, Oregon Clay 42
Middlefield Cardinal 82, Southington Chalker 60
Milan Edison 45, New London 30
Monroeville 77, Attica Seneca E. 59
Montpelier 63, W. Unity Hilltop 48
N. Can. Hoover 87, Dresden Tri-Valley 73
N. Lewisburg Triad 74, Morral Ridgedale 44
New Bremen 62, Ottoville 43
Oak Harbor 40, Genoa Area 37
Oregon Stritch 75, Leipsic 74
Paulding 53, Continental 43
Philo 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 39
Portsmouth 87, Ripley, W.Va. 66
Racine Southern 83, Corning Miller 67
Ravenna SE 57, Newton Falls 43
Reading 54, Lockland 48
Rockford Parkway 56, Waynesfield-Goshen 19
Russia 36, Ft. Loramie 22
S. Charleston SE 73, Blanchester 72
Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20
Sebring McKinley 41, Leetonia 32
Shelby 78, Mansfield Madison 60
Sidney Fairlawn 47, Houston 44
Sidney Lehman 56, Lima Temple Christian 27
Sparta Highland 59, Fredericktown 50
Spencerville 52, Minster 43
Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40
Spring. Greenon 51, Yellow Springs 44
Spring. Shawnee 60, Vandalia Butler 41
Springboro 73, Xenia 40
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Cin. Hughes 53
Swanton 68, Millbury Lake 32
Sylvania Northview 91, Tol. Woodward 45
Tiffin Calvert 67, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37
Tiffin Columbian 81, Bowling Green 71
Tol. Christian 81, Elyria Open Door 60
Tol. Maumee Valley 49, Stryker 35
Troy Christian 82, Mississinawa Valley 50
Urbana 58, Spring. NE 41
Van Buren 59, Northwood 52
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 54, Eaton 53
W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Franklin 42
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Newcomerstown 21
Wadsworth 72, Akr. Firestone 35
Wapakoneta 50, Delphos Jefferson 46, OT
Willard 66, Upper Sandusky 54
Wilmington 46, Hillsboro 45
Wooster Triway 74, West Salem Northwestern 69
Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Austintown Fitch 33
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 78, Kingsway Christian 12
Zane Trace/McDonald’s Tip Off Classic
Circleville 50, Vinton County 48
Lancaster 58, Miami Trace 43
New Hope Christian 76, Berne Union 68
Zanesville Tip-Off Classic
Cols. Briggs 46, Athens 40
Zanesville 47, Marietta 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Manchester 64, Akr. Springfield 36
Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Wooster 33
Bay Village Bay 50, Elyria 18
Bellaire 53, Barnesville 19
Bloomdale Elmwood 58, Pemberville Eastwood 49
Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Madison 51
Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, New Hope Christian 54
Creston Norwayne 54, Tuscarawas Valley 40
Defiance Tinora 58, Delta 49
Elmore Woodmore 66, Tontogany Otsego 7
Fostoria 59, Genoa Area 47
Fremont Ross 51, Castalia Margaretta 47
Lancaster 51, Westerville Cent. 43
Lorain 69, N. Olmsted 35
Lucas 46, Sullivan Black River 42
Medina 48, Wadsworth 46
Metamora Evergreen 58, Oregon Clay 40
Middlefield Cardinal 58, Southington Chalker 18
N. Can. Hoover 53, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 22
N. Ridgeville 51, Berea-Midpark 50
New Matamoras Frontier 50, Beallsville 30
Olentangy Berlin 46, Olentangy Orange 34
Peebles 66, Miami Trace 61
Perrysburg 53, Bellevue 47, OT
STVM 46, Dalton 34
Salineville Southern 61, Toronto 40
Smithville 55, Ontario 37
Spencerville 48, St. Henry 29
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Doylestown Chippewa 38
Vandalia Butler 51, St. Paris Graham 21
Warren Champion 54, Cortland Lakeview 38
Washington C.H. 45, Williamsport Westfall 43
Wauseon 54, Archbold 25
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Semifinal
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 10
Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21
Division II
Akr. Hoban 31, Avon 24
Cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7
Division III
Chardon 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7
Hamilton Badin 14, Granville 0
Division IV
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21
Youngs. Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17
