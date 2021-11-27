Posted on by

High School Scoreboard


Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59

Akr. East 56, Berlin Hiland 44

Albany Alexander 76, Belpre 58

Anna 73, New Knoxville 42

Ansonia 43, Covington 40

Antwerp 65, Delphos St. John’s 37

Arlington 50, Ft. Jennings 36

Ashland 75, Norwalk 57

Bainbridge Paint Valley 81, Portsmouth Clay 32

Beavercreek 83, Fairborn 48

Berea-Midpark 77, Brunswick 60

Botkins 34, Jackson Center 24

Can. Glenoak 64, Parma Padua 53

Canfield 56, Alliance Marlington 51

Casstown Miami E. 64, Spring. NW 24

Cedarville 50, Waynesville 24

Christian Community School 54, Cory-Rawson 44

Cin. Aiken 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 46

Cin. Finneytown 76, Cin. Riverview East 35

Cin. St. Xavier 51, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37

Cin. Western Hills 71, Day. Dunbar 65

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, Franklin Furnace Green 56

Cols. Africentric 83, Sandusky 74

Cortland Lakeview 55, Warren Champion 48

Delta 48, Pettisville 26

Doylestown Chippewa 62, Rootstown 60

Eastside, Ind. 23, Edgerton 18

Euclid 85, Cle. John Adams 57

Fairfield 71, Richmond Hts. 63

Fairview 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 60

Findlay 84, Defiance 61

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Dola Hardin Northern 51

Gallipolis Gallia 60, Pomeroy Meigs 49

Granville 69, Thornville Sheridan 66

Greenwich S. Cent. 73, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21

Hamler Patrick Henry 57, Napoleon 49

Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Columbus Grove 21

Heartland Christian 101, Mineral Ridge 72

Hicksville 47, Sherwood Fairview 39

Huron 56, Ontario 26

Kettering Fairmont 79, Galloway Westland 27

Legacy Christian 68, Tipp City Bethel 61

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 56, National Trail 47

Lexington 51, Clear Fork 25

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 80, Massillon Jackson 54

Lima Perry 61, Pandora-Gilboa 54

Lodi Cloverleaf 79, Cle. John Marshall 48

London Madison Plains 61, Cols. Horizon Science 38

Louisville 71, Massillon Perry 48

Malvern 58, Smithville 37

Mason 60, New Madison Tri-Village 46

McDermott Scioto NW 46, Norton 42

Metamora Evergreen 57, Oregon Clay 42

Middlefield Cardinal 82, Southington Chalker 60

Milan Edison 45, New London 30

Monroeville 77, Attica Seneca E. 59

Montpelier 63, W. Unity Hilltop 48

N. Can. Hoover 87, Dresden Tri-Valley 73

N. Lewisburg Triad 74, Morral Ridgedale 44

New Bremen 62, Ottoville 43

Oak Harbor 40, Genoa Area 37

Oregon Stritch 75, Leipsic 74

Paulding 53, Continental 43

Philo 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 39

Portsmouth 87, Ripley, W.Va. 66

Racine Southern 83, Corning Miller 67

Ravenna SE 57, Newton Falls 43

Reading 54, Lockland 48

Rockford Parkway 56, Waynesfield-Goshen 19

Russia 36, Ft. Loramie 22

S. Charleston SE 73, Blanchester 72

Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20

Sebring McKinley 41, Leetonia 32

Shelby 78, Mansfield Madison 60

Sidney Fairlawn 47, Houston 44

Sidney Lehman 56, Lima Temple Christian 27

Sparta Highland 59, Fredericktown 50

Spencerville 52, Minster 43

Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40

Spring. Greenon 51, Yellow Springs 44

Spring. Shawnee 60, Vandalia Butler 41

Springboro 73, Xenia 40

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Cin. Hughes 53

Swanton 68, Millbury Lake 32

Sylvania Northview 91, Tol. Woodward 45

Tiffin Calvert 67, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37

Tiffin Columbian 81, Bowling Green 71

Tol. Christian 81, Elyria Open Door 60

Tol. Maumee Valley 49, Stryker 35

Troy Christian 82, Mississinawa Valley 50

Urbana 58, Spring. NE 41

Van Buren 59, Northwood 52

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 54, Eaton 53

W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Franklin 42

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Newcomerstown 21

Wadsworth 72, Akr. Firestone 35

Wapakoneta 50, Delphos Jefferson 46, OT

Willard 66, Upper Sandusky 54

Wilmington 46, Hillsboro 45

Wooster Triway 74, West Salem Northwestern 69

Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Austintown Fitch 33

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 78, Kingsway Christian 12

Zane Trace/McDonald’s Tip Off Classic

Circleville 50, Vinton County 48

Lancaster 58, Miami Trace 43

New Hope Christian 76, Berne Union 68

Zanesville Tip-Off Classic

Cols. Briggs 46, Athens 40

Zanesville 47, Marietta 46

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Manchester 64, Akr. Springfield 36

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Wooster 33

Bay Village Bay 50, Elyria 18

Bellaire 53, Barnesville 19

Bloomdale Elmwood 58, Pemberville Eastwood 49

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Madison 51

Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, New Hope Christian 54

Creston Norwayne 54, Tuscarawas Valley 40

Defiance Tinora 58, Delta 49

Elmore Woodmore 66, Tontogany Otsego 7

Fostoria 59, Genoa Area 47

Fremont Ross 51, Castalia Margaretta 47

Lancaster 51, Westerville Cent. 43

Lorain 69, N. Olmsted 35

Lucas 46, Sullivan Black River 42

Medina 48, Wadsworth 46

Metamora Evergreen 58, Oregon Clay 40

Middlefield Cardinal 58, Southington Chalker 18

N. Can. Hoover 53, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 22

N. Ridgeville 51, Berea-Midpark 50

New Matamoras Frontier 50, Beallsville 30

Olentangy Berlin 46, Olentangy Orange 34

Peebles 66, Miami Trace 61

Perrysburg 53, Bellevue 47, OT

STVM 46, Dalton 34

Salineville Southern 61, Toronto 40

Smithville 55, Ontario 37

Spencerville 48, St. Henry 29

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Doylestown Chippewa 38

Vandalia Butler 51, St. Paris Graham 21

Warren Champion 54, Cortland Lakeview 38

Washington C.H. 45, Williamsport Westfall 43

Wauseon 54, Archbold 25

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Semifinal

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 10

Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21

Division II

Akr. Hoban 31, Avon 24

Cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7

Division III

Chardon 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Hamilton Badin 14, Granville 0

Division IV

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21

Youngs. Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17

