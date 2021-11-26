Peebles beats Lady Panthers, 66-61 in overtime

On the night after Thanksgiving, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers basketball team hosted the team from Peebles High School.

The visitors overcame a nine-point deficit to send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Peebles outscored Miami Trace, 12-7 to post a 66-61 victory.

Miami Trace was led by sophomore Jessee Stewart with a career-high 19 points. Stewart hit five three-point field goals for the Lady Panthers.

Junior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs had 17 points with three threes. She also had seven rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Senior Libby Aleshire scored nine points and led Miami Trace with eight rebounds.

Junior Hillary McCoy scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds and led her team with five steals.

Peebles had a potent combination of sophomore Payton Johnson, who poured in 30 points, hitting five three-point baskets along the way and senior Kenzie Morrison, who scored 20 points, including going 11 of 14 from the free throw line.

Miami Trace was outscored by 14 points from the free throw line.

Peebles made 25 of 34 shots from the line for 74 percent.

Miami Trace hit 11 of 21 free throw attempts for 52 percent.

Miami Trace led early, 7-2.

At the end of the first quarter, it was 13-10, in favor of Miami Trace.

Both teams scored 11 points in the second quarter, setting the halftime mark of 24-21, Miami Trace.

Miami Trace led late in the third quarter by nine points, 38-29.

McCoy scored at the buzzer to make it 40-33, Miami Trace, with eight minutes to play in regulation.

The Lady Panthers led by as many as seven points with a little over four minutes remaining in the game.

Peebles stormed back in the fourth quarter, tying the game, 51-51 with 1:32 to play.

Jacobs hit a three-point basket in the waning seconds, but, Peebles responded with a three-point shot to tie the game, 54-54, setting the stage for overtime.

Peebles scored the first eight points of the overtime. Miami Trace cut that margin in half, but the visitors were able to hold on for the 66-61 victory.

“They had two solid players,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “We’d seen them twice. We knew that they could shoot, but we’d seen them struggle against the zone.

“I think tonight foul trouble got us,” Dettwiller said. “We got in foul trouble a little bit early and then we didn’t adjust. We sent them to the line too many times and let them score with the clock stopped. We had a few breakdowns.

“Our energy was better tonight than it was Wednesday (at Eastern Brown),” Dettwiller said. “They played hard, they were competing. We have to turn around and play at Hillsboro (this evening). We have to forget this game and get ready for tomorrow.”

Miami Trace (0-3) will be back in action Saturday for their Frontier Athletic Conference opener at Hillsboro with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 11 16 14 7 — 61

P 10 11 12 21 12 — 66

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer, 1-0-2; Hillary McCoy 2-4-8; Jessee Stewart, 2 (5)-0-19; Libby Aleshire 3-3-9; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Lilly Workman 2-0-4; Mallory Lovett 0-2-2; Hillery Jacobs 3 (3)-2-17. TOTALS — 13 (8)-11-61. Free throw shooting: 11 of 21 for 52 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 5; Jacobs, 3. Field goal shooting: 21 of 52 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 20 for 40 percent. Rebounds: 30 (9 offensive). Turnovers: 29. Assists: 13. Steals: 12.

PEEBLES — Natalie Workman 0-1-1; Emmi Nichols 0-2-2; Lily McFarland 1 (1)-2-7; Mack Hamilton 0-0-0; Kenzie Morrison 3 (1)-11-20; Peyton Johnson 4 (5)-7-30; Summer Bird 2-2-6. TOTALS — 10 (7)-25-66. Free throw shooting: 25 of 34 for 74 percent. Three-point field goals: Johnson, 5; Morrison, McFarland. Field goal shooting: 17 of 47 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 19 for 37 percent. Turnovers: 21. Offensive rebounds: 11.

Miami Trace junior Hillary McCoy (left) looks for a teammate during a non-conference game against Peebles Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Hillary-McCoy-vs-Peebles-11-26-2021.jpg Miami Trace junior Hillary McCoy (left) looks for a teammate during a non-conference game against Peebles Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald