Lady Lions fall to Unioto, 67-49

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Lions took the bus to Chillicothe to take on Unioto Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Unioto won this non-conference game, 67-49.

For the second game in a row, Washington senior Aaralyne Estep led her team with 18 points. She hit three three-point field goals.

Junior Megan Sever reached double figures with 13 points. She connected on one three-point basket.

Sophomore Alizae Ryan scored eight points, junior Natalie Woods had six points and junior Allie Mongold and sophomore Addie Shiltz each added two points.

Unioto’s Amaris Betts was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points. She converted four three-point field goals.

Unioto held a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter to set the halftime mark at 27-22, Unioto.

At the end of the third quarter, Unioto was in front, 45-33.

Washington (1-1) will host Westfall Friday, beginning with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 13 11 16 — 49

U 14 13 18 22 — 67

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 4 (3) 1-18; Allie Mongold 1-0-2; Alizae Ryan 3-2-8; Addie Shiltz 1-0-2; Natalie Woods 3-0-6; Megan Sever 3 (1)-4-13. TOTALS — 15 (4)-7-49. Free throw shooting: 7 of 15 for 47 percent. Three-point field goals: Estep, 3; Sever.

UNIOTO — Karlee Renner 0-0-0; Amaris Betts 4 (4)-0-20; Addison Mohan 4-0-8; Jaelyn Himes 0 (1)-0-3; Carissa Wheeler 0-5-5; Ny Hatfield 1-0-2; Avery Miller 3-4-10; Alexis Bock 2 (1)-0-7; Amelia Uhrig 5-0-10. TOTALS — 20 (6)-9-67. Free throw shooting: 9 of 15 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Betts, 4; Himes, Bock.

Unioto wins j-v game with Washington

In the junior-varsity game Tuesday, Unioto beat Washington, 32-17.

Unioto led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and 14-6 at halftime.

After three quarters of play, Unioto held a 24-9 lead.

Washington scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to 6 for Unioto.

Trinity George led Washington with five points.

Jada Ryan scored four points, Kaithlyn Maquiling and Lindsey Bunch both scored three points, Addie Shiltz scored two and Alaysia Dotson had one point.

Jozie Zickafoose was the game’s leading scorer for Unioto with 13 points.