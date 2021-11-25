Scoreboard

Wednesday Nov. 24 Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst Steele 79, Oberlin 57
Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Burton Berkshire 48
Batavia 84, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44
Bellaire 89, Bridgeport 31
Caledonia River Valley 63, Richwood N. Union 62
Canal Winchester 90, Grove City 86, OT
Centerburg 63, Mt. Vernon 53
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Miami Trace 50
Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Logan 58
Cols. St. Charles 53, Dublin Jerome 48
Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 31
Delaware Hayes 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 52
Elyria 66, Vermilion 44
Gahanna Lincoln 53, Westerville N. 43
Galion Northmor 55, Marion Pleasant 42
Gibsonburg 59, Elmore Woodmore 31
Grafton Midview 64, LaGrange Keystone 49
Huron 94, Tol. Whitmer 75
Lancaster 63, Cols. Independence 49
Lima Sr. 90, Ferndale, Mich. 63
Miamisburg 54, New Carlisle Tecumseh 32
Monroe 50, Trenton Edgewood 46
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Crestline 28
New Riegel 54, Sycamore Mohawk 49
Old Fort 71, Bucyrus Wynford 38
Perrysburg 68, Oregon Clay 28
Rossford 63, Kalida 43
South 50, Cols. Centennial 31
Strasburg-Franklin 48, Orrville 45
Westerville Cent. 45, Newark 39
Westerville S. 74, Cols. Northland 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Manchester 64, Akr. Springfield 36
Austintown Fitch 66, Ashtabula Lakeside 22
Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48, Oak Hill 31
Eastlake North 61, Euclid 51
Gahanna Lincoln 46, Westerville N. 36
Girard 47, Columbiana Crestview 23
Harrison 59, S. Dearborn, Ind. 32
Lees Creek E. Clinton 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 52
Louisville 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, Minerva 31
Milford 50, Lebanon 37
Navarre Fairless 49, E. Can. 16
Portsmouth W. 54, Chillicothe Huntington 43
Sardinia Eastern Brown 75, Miami Trace 37
W. Chester Lakota W. 45, Cin. Sycamore 33