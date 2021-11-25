Posted on by

Scoreboard


Wednesday Nov. 24 Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst Steele 79, Oberlin 57

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Burton Berkshire 48

Batavia 84, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44

Bellaire 89, Bridgeport 31

Caledonia River Valley 63, Richwood N. Union 62

Canal Winchester 90, Grove City 86, OT

Centerburg 63, Mt. Vernon 53

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Miami Trace 50

Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Logan 58

Cols. St. Charles 53, Dublin Jerome 48

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 31

Delaware Hayes 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 52

Elyria 66, Vermilion 44

Gahanna Lincoln 53, Westerville N. 43

Galion Northmor 55, Marion Pleasant 42

Gibsonburg 59, Elmore Woodmore 31

Grafton Midview 64, LaGrange Keystone 49

Huron 94, Tol. Whitmer 75

Lancaster 63, Cols. Independence 49

Lima Sr. 90, Ferndale, Mich. 63

Miamisburg 54, New Carlisle Tecumseh 32

Monroe 50, Trenton Edgewood 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Crestline 28

New Riegel 54, Sycamore Mohawk 49

Old Fort 71, Bucyrus Wynford 38

Perrysburg 68, Oregon Clay 28

Rossford 63, Kalida 43

South 50, Cols. Centennial 31

Strasburg-Franklin 48, Orrville 45

Westerville Cent. 45, Newark 39

Westerville S. 74, Cols. Northland 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Manchester 64, Akr. Springfield 36

Austintown Fitch 66, Ashtabula Lakeside 22

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48, Oak Hill 31

Eastlake North 61, Euclid 51

Gahanna Lincoln 46, Westerville N. 36

Girard 47, Columbiana Crestview 23

Harrison 59, S. Dearborn, Ind. 32

Lees Creek E. Clinton 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 52

Louisville 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, Minerva 31

Milford 50, Lebanon 37

Navarre Fairless 49, E. Can. 16

Portsmouth W. 54, Chillicothe Huntington 43

Sardinia Eastern Brown 75, Miami Trace 37

W. Chester Lakota W. 45, Cin. Sycamore 33