MT girls bowling opens season in Columbus

The Miami Trace girls bowling team participated in the State Invitational Division 1 “Kick-Off” Tournament Saturday, Nov. 20 at H.P. Lanes in Columbus.

This tournament is by invitation only after meeting requirements from the past bowling season on the District, Sectional, or State level or in their bowling conference. Traveling this past Saturday was Macie Caudill, Ashtin Ruth, Onesti Evens, Tori Moore, Emmalee Glispie, Alex Arledge and Maycin Adkins.

Miami Trace’s girls made it to round “A” by coming in 12th out of 21 teams from all over the state. The qualifying round consisted of three regular individual games and two baker games and they cut to the top 16 teams. They had a total team score of 2628.

Round A was a three-game baker in which they add total pins of the three games. Miami Trace bowled against the ladies from Troy. Troy’s games were 139, 142 and 159 for a 440 total. Miami Trace had games of 155, 158 and 131 for a 444 score.

Miami Trace advanced to the next round in which they bowled against Jonathan Alder (Plain City). Jonathan Alder had scores of 168, 149 and 131 for a 448 total, while Miami Trace bowled 137, 160 and 170 for a 467 total.

Miami Trace then proceeded to bowl against Green which was a very tight match. Green won by just one pin, 473 to 472. Miami Trace’s scores were: 175, 142 and 155, while Green rolled scores of 171, 158 and 144.

The Miami Trace girls team will be traveling Monday evening to Hillsboro for their first Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season against McClain.