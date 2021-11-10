Division II All-Ohio Volleyball

The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association has released its All-Ohio teams for the 2021 season.

The following are the players recognized by the OHSVCA in Division II.

2021 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division II

First Team

Camden Black, OH, 11, Meadowbrook; Eloise Brandewie, MH/MB, 11, Bishop Hartley; Ally Cordes, OH, 11, Wyoming; Sabrina Gremm, OH, 12, Gilmour Academy; Kate Hafer, MH, 12, Bishop Fenwick; Caroline Jurevicius, OH/RS, 11, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin; Kathryn Randorf, OH/MB, 12, Gilmour Academy; Kendall Stover, OH, 12, Highland

Second Team

Ashlynn Belcher, S, 12, Highland; Lexi Howe, OH, 11, Tri-Valley; Taylor Luneborg, OH, 12, Dover; Cammy Niesen, L, 12, Roger Bacon; Jenna Peters, MH, 12, Vermilion; Faith Stinson, MH, 11, Sheridan; Eva Wheeler, S/RS, 12, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin; Jessica Wilson, OH, 12, Lake Catholic; Elizabeth Ziegler, MH, 12, Perkins

Third Team

Kelley Baker, MH, 12, Perkins; Jillian Fellers, MH/OH, 12, Marlington; Gabrielle Kirker, S, 12, Tallmadge; Tara Lytle, OH, 11, Lakeview; Lauren Pallone, OH, 11, Girard; Gracie Starcovic, OH, 11, Vermilion; Brooke Talbot, S/H, 12, Beaver; Cameron Zinn, S, 12, Vinton County

Honorable Mention

Ashley Aselage, RS, 12, Tippecanoe; Emma Briganti, L/DS, 11, Lake Catholic; Payton Deidesheimer, DS/MH, 11, Bishop Fenwick; Sammie Dibease, OH, 12, Perry; Dakota Drenth, S, 12, Revere; Kayla Dulgar, S, 11, River View; Anna Freeman, OH, 12, Revere; Hallie Habermehl, S, 12, Vermilion; Kat Hinkel, DS/S, 12, Wyoming; Elle Mcloughlin, S/OH, 12, Tri-Valley; Hannah Pattie, S/Opp, 10, Lake Catholic; Ally Perkins, OH/Opp, 12, Sheridan; Reagan Schultz, S, 12, Oak Harbor; Emily Skelley, OH, 12, Urbana; Mckenna Wiseman, L, 11, Bloom-Carroll; Grace Wolf, OH, 12, Oak Harbor