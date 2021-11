High School Soccer Tournament Pairings

Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

Pairings listed with overall record and OSSCA state rank.

Division 1

No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (18-0-1) vs. New Albany (16-2-2) at London High School – Bowlus Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (17-2-0) vs. No. 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (17-1-2) at Mansfield Senior High School – Arlin Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

Cincinnati Wyoming (15-3-3) vs. Bexley (13-6-2) at Beavercreek High School – Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 6 Chagrin Falls (15-3-2) vs. No. 4 Rocky River (18-2-0) at Strongsville High School – Pat Catan Stadium, Tues., 6 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

No. 6 Waynesville (14-6-0) vs. Winchester Eastern (15-1-2) at Chillicothe High School – Herstein Field at Obadiah Harris and Family Athletic Complex, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 11 Doylestown Chippewa (16-4-2) vs. No. 8 Ottawa-Glandorf (19-1-0) at Sandusky High School – Strobel Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

———

Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

Pairings listed with overall record and OSSCA state rank.

Division I

No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-0-0) vs. No. 7 Avon (16-2-2) at Brunswick High School – Auto Mart Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Centerville (18-1-1) vs. Dublin Jerome (12-7-1) at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School Athletic Complex, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

Chillicothe Unioto (17-2-2) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati Wyoming (17-2-2) at Ashville Teays Valley High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Bay Village Bay (16-2-3) vs. No. 6 Lexington (16-1-4) at Oberlin Firelands High School – Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

No. 6 Columbiana Crestview (20-1-0) vs. No. 4 Toledo Ottawa Hills (14-2-3) at Port Clinton High School – True-Lay Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Grandview Heights (14-4-2) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Madeira (18-2-1) at Bloom-Carroll High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus