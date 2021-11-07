Saturday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division V
Region 17
Canfield S. Range 49, Mantua Crestwood 6
Garrettsville Garfield 44, Bellaire 14
Kirtland 37, Akr. Manchester 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Ravenna SE 7
Region 18
Bloomdale Elmwood 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 40
Elyria Cath. 44, Genoa Area 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Tontogany Otsego 35, Pemberville Eastwood 28
Region 19
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 10
Gahanna Cols. Academy 30, Piketon 22
Ironton 17, Portsmouth 6
Wheelersburg 24, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20
Region 20
Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Williamsburg 7
Cin. Taft 21, Spring. Shawnee 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 16, Cin. Mariemont 6
Versailles 34, Carlisle 8
Division VI
Region 21
Columbia Station Columbia 22, Sullivan Black River 20
Leavittsburg LaBrae 37, Brookfield 14
Mogadore 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7
New Middletown Spring. 41, Creston Norwayne 13
Region 22
Archbold 42, Collins Western Reserve 7
Ashland Crestview 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14
Carey 20, Defiance Tinora 0
Liberty Center 21, Columbus Grove 13
Region 23
Barnesville 28, Cols. KIPP 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Nelsonville-York 6
Proctorville Fairland 58, Worthington Christian 28
W. Jefferson 63, Galion Northmor 13
Region 24
Anna 33, Ft. Recovery 14
Coldwater 49, Cin. Deer Park 7
Harrod Allen E. 28, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Mechanicsburg 31, Jamestown Greeneview 21
Division VII
Region 25
Dalton 61, Independence 7
Lucas 37, Malvern 0
Norwalk St. Paul 21, Salineville Southern 14, 2OT
Warren JFK 62, Cuyahoga Hts. 28
Region 26
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 13
Edon 26, Antwerp 21
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14
McComb 27, Leipsic 21, OT
Region 27
Hannibal River 53, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21
Howard E. Knox 35, Glouster Trimble 28
Newark Cath. 42, Caldwell 7
Shadyside 27, Waterford 13
Region 28
DeGraff Riverside 37, Cin. College Prep. 18
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Loramie 6
New Madison Tri-Village 32, New Bremen 29
St. Henry 34, Troy Christian 0
___
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Mineral Ridge 33, Atwater Waterloo 30
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Can. McKinley 62, Massillon Jackson 28
Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 12
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Berea-Midpark 14
Medina 45, Cle. Hts. 14
Region 2
Findlay 38, Dublin Coffman 8
Marysville 42, Perrysburg 6
Springfield 34, Dublin Jerome 0
Tol. Whitmer 42, Centerville 31
Region 3
Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Reynoldsburg 12
New Albany 49, Hilliard Darby 26
Pickerington Cent. 28, Hilliard Bradley 10
Pickerington N. 20, Gahanna Lincoln 14
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 35, Fairfield 7
Cin. Princeton 37, Cin. Sycamore 35
Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. Elder 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Milford 14
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Hoban 48, Austintown Fitch 28
Cle. Benedictine 31, Painesville Riverside 12
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 23, Hudson 14
Macedonia Nordonia 42, Willoughby S. 17
Region 6
Avon 52, Fremont Ross 26
Medina Highland 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
Olmsted Falls 41, Barberton 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. St. John’s 0
Region 7
Green 14, N. Can. Hoover 10
Massillon 50, Westerville S. 19
Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Canal Winchester 7
Wooster 20, Dublin Scioto 10
Region 8
Cin. La Salle 45, Cin. Anderson 21
Cin. Winton Woods 31, Kings Mills Kings 21
Piqua 17, Cin. Withrow 13
Trenton Edgewood 52, Riverside Stebbins 15
Division III
Region 9
Canfield 21, Hubbard 7
Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Steubenville 42
Chardon 63, Streetsboro 7
Dover 43, Aurora 42, OT
Region 10
Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Tiffin Columbian 25
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Norton 0
Parma Padua 13, Mansfield Sr. 10
Rocky River 32, Medina Buckeye 15
Region 11
Granville 19, Cols. DeSales 13
Jackson 17, Cols. Eastmoor 6
London 24, Bishop Hartley 17
Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Bellefontaine 20
Region 12
Bellbrook 42, Wapakoneta 35
Hamilton Badin 17, Lima Shawnee 0
St. Marys Memorial 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
Tipp City Tippecanoe 37, Kettering Alter 28
Division IV
Region 13
Beloit W. Branch 33, Poland Seminary 21
Cle. Glenville 34, Cle. VASJ 13
Perry 42, Girard 22
Youngs. Ursuline 54, Salem 35
Region 14
Clyde 42, Shelby 35, 2OT
Port Clinton 44, LaGrange Keystone 13
Sandusky Perkins 28, Milan Edison 0
Van Wert 53, Wauseon 20
Region 15
Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 3
Byesville Meadowbrook 28, New Concord John Glenn 21
Heath 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20
St. Clairsville 38, Carrollton 9
Region 16
Cin. McNicholas 49, Bethel-Tate 13
Cin. Wyoming 30, St. Paris Graham 6
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Waverly 28
Eaton 13, Milton-Union 12