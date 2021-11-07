Posted on by


Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division V

Region 17

Canfield S. Range 49, Mantua Crestwood 6

Garrettsville Garfield 44, Bellaire 14

Kirtland 37, Akr. Manchester 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Ravenna SE 7

Region 18

Bloomdale Elmwood 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 40

Elyria Cath. 44, Genoa Area 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Tontogany Otsego 35, Pemberville Eastwood 28

Region 19

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 10

Gahanna Cols. Academy 30, Piketon 22

Ironton 17, Portsmouth 6

Wheelersburg 24, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20

Region 20

Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Williamsburg 7

Cin. Taft 21, Spring. Shawnee 7

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 16, Cin. Mariemont 6

Versailles 34, Carlisle 8

Division VI

Region 21

Columbia Station Columbia 22, Sullivan Black River 20

Leavittsburg LaBrae 37, Brookfield 14

Mogadore 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7

New Middletown Spring. 41, Creston Norwayne 13

Region 22

Archbold 42, Collins Western Reserve 7

Ashland Crestview 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14

Carey 20, Defiance Tinora 0

Liberty Center 21, Columbus Grove 13

Region 23

Barnesville 28, Cols. KIPP 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Nelsonville-York 6

Proctorville Fairland 58, Worthington Christian 28

W. Jefferson 63, Galion Northmor 13

Region 24

Anna 33, Ft. Recovery 14

Coldwater 49, Cin. Deer Park 7

Harrod Allen E. 28, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Mechanicsburg 31, Jamestown Greeneview 21

Division VII

Region 25

Dalton 61, Independence 7

Lucas 37, Malvern 0

Norwalk St. Paul 21, Salineville Southern 14, 2OT

Warren JFK 62, Cuyahoga Hts. 28

Region 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 13

Edon 26, Antwerp 21

Lima Cent. Cath. 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14

McComb 27, Leipsic 21, OT

Region 27

Hannibal River 53, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21

Howard E. Knox 35, Glouster Trimble 28

Newark Cath. 42, Caldwell 7

Shadyside 27, Waterford 13

Region 28

DeGraff Riverside 37, Cin. College Prep. 18

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Loramie 6

New Madison Tri-Village 32, New Bremen 29

St. Henry 34, Troy Christian 0

___

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Mineral Ridge 33, Atwater Waterloo 30

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Can. McKinley 62, Massillon Jackson 28

Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 12

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Berea-Midpark 14

Medina 45, Cle. Hts. 14

Region 2

Findlay 38, Dublin Coffman 8

Marysville 42, Perrysburg 6

Springfield 34, Dublin Jerome 0

Tol. Whitmer 42, Centerville 31

Region 3

Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Reynoldsburg 12

New Albany 49, Hilliard Darby 26

Pickerington Cent. 28, Hilliard Bradley 10

Pickerington N. 20, Gahanna Lincoln 14

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 35, Fairfield 7

Cin. Princeton 37, Cin. Sycamore 35

Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. Elder 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Milford 14

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 48, Austintown Fitch 28

Cle. Benedictine 31, Painesville Riverside 12

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 23, Hudson 14

Macedonia Nordonia 42, Willoughby S. 17

Region 6

Avon 52, Fremont Ross 26

Medina Highland 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14

Olmsted Falls 41, Barberton 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. St. John’s 0

Region 7

Green 14, N. Can. Hoover 10

Massillon 50, Westerville S. 19

Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Canal Winchester 7

Wooster 20, Dublin Scioto 10

Region 8

Cin. La Salle 45, Cin. Anderson 21

Cin. Winton Woods 31, Kings Mills Kings 21

Piqua 17, Cin. Withrow 13

Trenton Edgewood 52, Riverside Stebbins 15

Division III

Region 9

Canfield 21, Hubbard 7

Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Steubenville 42

Chardon 63, Streetsboro 7

Dover 43, Aurora 42, OT

Region 10

Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Tiffin Columbian 25

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Norton 0

Parma Padua 13, Mansfield Sr. 10

Rocky River 32, Medina Buckeye 15

Region 11

Granville 19, Cols. DeSales 13

Jackson 17, Cols. Eastmoor 6

London 24, Bishop Hartley 17

Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Bellefontaine 20

Region 12

Bellbrook 42, Wapakoneta 35

Hamilton Badin 17, Lima Shawnee 0

St. Marys Memorial 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Tipp City Tippecanoe 37, Kettering Alter 28

Division IV

Region 13

Beloit W. Branch 33, Poland Seminary 21

Cle. Glenville 34, Cle. VASJ 13

Perry 42, Girard 22

Youngs. Ursuline 54, Salem 35

Region 14

Clyde 42, Shelby 35, 2OT

Port Clinton 44, LaGrange Keystone 13

Sandusky Perkins 28, Milan Edison 0

Van Wert 53, Wauseon 20

Region 15

Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 3

Byesville Meadowbrook 28, New Concord John Glenn 21

Heath 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20

St. Clairsville 38, Carrollton 9

Region 16

Cin. McNicholas 49, Bethel-Tate 13

Cin. Wyoming 30, St. Paris Graham 6

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Waverly 28

Eaton 13, Milton-Union 12