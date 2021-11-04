Trio of local volleyball players named All-District

Three local prep volleyball players — two from Miami Trace High School and one from Washington High School — have received All-District honors, as voted by the coaches.

Seniors Faith Morrison and Laura Robinson of Miami Trace and senior Aaralyne Estep of Washington, have been named Second Team, All-District for their efforts in the 2021 season.

Logan Elm senior Kaiya Elsea was named the District Player of the Year and is a Division II representative to the State All-Star game.

Division I & II First Team, All-District

Kaiya Elsea, Sr., Logan Elm; Morgan Blakeman, Jr., Circleville; Johanna Crawford, Sr., Chillicothe; Kelli Stewart, Jr., Waverly; Arowynn Savage, Sr., Logan Elm; Ava Eldridge, Sr., Unioto.

Division I & II Second Team, All-District

Faith Morrison, Sr., Miami Trace; Gracie Dean, Sr., Hillsboro; Laura Robinson, Sr., Miami Trace; Morgan Daniels, So., Chillicothe; Maleah Oney, Sr., Chillicothe; McKaylee Webb, Sr,. Fairfield Union; Aaralyne Estep, Sr., Washington.

Division I & II Honorable Mention

Carissa Wheeler, Sr., Unioto; Iva Easter, Sr., McClain; Gabby McConnell, So., Circleville; Hallie Oyer, So., Waverly; Carly King, Sr., Logan Elm; Cara Cooper, Jr., Circleville; Ava Little, Sr., Waverly; Evelyn Vanzant, Sr., McClain.

Coach of the Year

Andrew Vitatoe, Chillicothe

Editor’s note: Photos courtesy of Downtown Photography

Estep https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Aaralyne-Estp-mug-2021-vball.jpg Estep Morrison https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Faith-Morrison-mug-pic-vball-2021.jpg Morrison Robinson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Laura-Robinson-mug-pic-vball-2021.jpg Robinson

By Chris Hoppes choppes@aimmediamidwest.com