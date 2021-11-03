FAC First Team fall sports athletes announced

The First Team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference lists for the 2021 fall sports season have been released.

In girls tennis, Miami Trace won the FAC championship with a record of 7-1.

Chillicothe was second at 5-3, followed by Hillsboro and Jackson, each at 4-4 and Washington was 0-8.

Riley Cruea and Brooklyn Riggs of Miami Trace were named First Team, All-FAC.

Other First Team tennis players for 2021: Abbey Sims-Clark and Bella Flores, Chillicothe; Abby Koogler, Sarah Newsome and Miriam Studebaker, Hillsboro and Charlee Carper and Natalie Malone of Jackson.

Abbey Sims-Clark was named the FAC tennis Player of the Year.

In boys golf, the Washington Blue Lions won the FAC championship with a record of 32-3. It was their second conference title in a row.

McClain placed second at 28-7, followed by Hillsboro with a record of 22-13, Chillicothe at 16-19, Miami Trace at 4-31 and Jackson with a conference mark of 2-23.

The Blue Lions had three players named First Team, All-FAC: Garrett Wahl, Garrett DeWees and John Wall.

McClain’s Wesley Potts was named the FAC Player of the Year.

Other First Team, All-FAC golfers are: Aidan Fischer, Chillicothe; Ethan Rasp, Jackson and David Edwards of McClain.

In girls golf, Miami Trace repeated as FAC champions, going 33-2.

Chillicothe was second with a record of 30-5, followed by McClain at 19-16, Jackson at 15-20, Hillsboro at 6-29 and Washington at 2-33.

Miami Trace senior Libby Aleshire was named the FAC Player of the Year.

Also from Miami Trace, Alyssa Butler and Makayla Barnes were First Team, All-FAC.

Rounding out the First Team in girls golf were: Isabella Fischer, Julie Lemaster, Meryl Haller and Mikayla Spaulding, all from Chillicothe.

In volleyball, Chillicothe won the FAC title, going 10-0.

Miami Trace was second at 8-2, followed by Washington and McClain, tied for third place at 5-5. Next was Hillsboro at 2-8 and Jackson went 0-10.

Johanna Crawford of Chillicothe was the FAC Player of the Year.

From Washington, Aaralyne Estep was First Team, All-FAC and from Miami Trace, Laura Robinson and Faith Morrison were First Team, All-FAC.

Also named First Team for volleyball for 2021 were: Iva Easter and Evelyn Vanzant of McClain; Gracie Dean of Hillsboro and Morgan Daniels and Maleah Oney of Chillicothe.

In football, Jackson won the FAC championship, going 5-0.

Miami Trace was second at 4-1, followed by Chillicothe at 3-2, Washington at 2-3, Hillsboro went 1-4 and McClain was 0-5.

Miami Trace senior Jayden LeBeau was the FAC Player of the Year.

Also from Miami Trace, Weston Melvin, Dylan Alltop and Kylan Knapp were First Team, All-FAC.

From Washington, being named First Team, All-FAC were Rishaun Burns, A.J. Dallmayer, Tanner Lemaster and Tyler Tackage.

The rest of the First Team, All-FAC list for football: Jacob Winters, Grant Mastin, Cade Wolford, Drew Bragg, Tristan Prater, Ty Jones and Xander Karagosian, of Jackson; Max Lee, Isaac McCory, Xzavier Doss and Jaiden Cain of Chillicothe; Braden Wright, Andrew Potts, McClain and Chris Stout, Canaan Griffith and Derek Whitt of Hillsboro.

In girls cross country, Chillicothe won the FAC with 37 placement points. Hillsboro was second with 45, followed by Jackson with 67 points and McClain with 75 points.

Olivia Kennedy of Jackson was the FAC Runner of the Year. She won the FAC race in a time of 19:04.

From Miami Trace, Kaelin Pfeifer was First Team, All-FAC.

Other First Team, All-FAC runners for 2021: Simone Fleurima, Katherine McCallum and Allison Gozy of Chillicothe, Ramsey Haines of Hillsboro and Addie Wechter of Jackson.

Chillicothe won the FAC boys cross country title with 24 placement points.

Jackson was second with 51 points, followed by Miami Trace with 63 points, Washington with 95 points and McClain with 149 points.

Daniel Hurff of Chillicothe was the FAC Runner of the Year.

From Miami Trace, Eli Fliehman was First Team, All-FAC.

Completing the FAC First Team field were: Matthew Gibson and Chris Hughes of Jackson and Ryan Blum, Reid Proctor and Aiden Cunningham of Chillicothe.

Chillicothe won the FAC girls soccer championship, going 9-1.

Hillsboro was second at 8-2, followed by Jackson at 7-3, McClain at 4-6, Miami Trace at 1-8-1 and Washington at 0-9-1.

Brooke Ulicny of Hillsboro was the Player of the Year.

Jana Griffith of Miami Trace and Addi Chambers of Washington were named First Team, All-FAC.

Completing the First Team field in girls soccer: Avery Erslan, Ali Mathis, Genna Maimone, Paige Huggins, Chillicothe; Bryn Bledsoe and Hannah Brandyberry, Hillsboro; Sarah Lefever, Mattie Walburn and Sydney Fain, Jackson and Luca Matesic from McClain.

In boys soccer, Chillicothe won the FAC title, going 8-0.

Jackson was second at 4-3-1, followed by Hillsboro at 4-4, Miami Trace at 3-4-1 and McClain at 0-8.

Landon Weber of Hillsboro was the FAC Player of the Year.

Miami Trace had three First Team, All-FAC members: Connor Bucher, Noah Perry and Nfanly Mara.

The rest of the First Team, All-FAC soccer for 2021: Michael Lapurga, Brady Wood, Mason Siberell, Chillicothe; Nolan Haislop, Connor Ball, Jackson; Noah Perry, Charles Phillips and Dylan Rigsby, Hillsboro; Andrew Newland and Jase Alison, McClain.