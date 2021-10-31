MT’s LeBeau FAC Player of the Year

The Record-Herald has received the following press release from Miami Trace High School Athletic Director, Aaron Hammond.

It is the Frontier Athletic Conference’s All-League Football Team for 2021.

Senior Jayden LeBeau of Miami Trace was the conference Player of the Year.

LeBeau is the new all-time single-season rushing leader at Miami Trace. He rushed for 180 yards Friday at Bishop Hartley High School.

First Team, All-FAC Football for 2021

Dylan Alltop, Miami Trace; Drew Bragg, Jackson; Rishaun Burns, Washington; Jaiden Cain, Chillicothe; A.J. Dalmayer, Washington; Xzavier Doss, Chillicothe; Canaan Griffith, Hillsboro; Ty Jones, Jackson; Xander Karagosian, Jackson; Kylan Knapp, Miami Trace; Jayden LeBeau, Miami Trace; Max Lee, Chillicothe; Tanner Lemaster, Washington; Grant Mastin, Jackson; Isaac McCory, Chillicothe; Weston Melvin, Miami Trace; Andrew Potts, McClain; Tristan Prater, Jackson; Chris Stout, Hillsboro; Tyler Tackage, Washington; Derek Whitt, Hillsboro; Jacob Winters, Jackson; Cade Wolford, Jackson; Braden Wright, McClain.