MT’s Aleshire Div. I SE District Golfer of the Year

Four members of the Miami Trace High School girls golf team, and their coach, have received recognition from the Southeast Ohio District Golf Coaches Association.

Senior Libby Aleshire, who finished in second place at the Division I District tournament — one stroke from a tie for first place — was named the Division I Southeast District Golfer of the Year.

Three of her teammates also received All-District honors.

Senior Alyssa Butler was named First Team, All-District, senior Makayla Barnes was named Second Team, All-District and Emily Reeves was named Honorable Mention, All-District.

Miami Trace head coach Todd Wallace was named Co-Coach of the Year in the Southeast District for Division I.

Division I Girls First Team, All-District

Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace; Saylor Wharff, Marietta; Ashley Aldridge, Logan; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Lisa Liv, Athens; Hallis Sturgill, Warren

Division I Girls Second Team, All-District

Jillian Stemple, Warren; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe; Skylar Radabaugh, Warren; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace; Clara Pettit, Warren

Division I Girls Honorable Mention, All-District

Emily Reeves, Miami Trace; Addison Betz, Marietta; Carly McCutcheon, Warren; Lia Poling, Logan; Kaltra Woltz, Jackson; Helen Liv, Athens

Co-Coaches of the Year

Andy Biddinger, Warren and Todd Wallace, Miami Trace

Division II Girls First Team, All-District

Maddi Shoults, Westfall; Riley McKenzie, Crooksville; Morgan Cornwell, Sheridan; Meg Saffell, Sheridan; Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy; Taylor Ralston, Manchester

Division II Girls Second Team, All-District

Carrington McGlothin, Peebles; Elaina Seeley, Circleville; Sydney Ater, Adena; Paige Weiss, Westfall; Shauna White, Sheridan; Addison Sharp, Fairfield Union

Division II Girls Honorable Mention, All-District

Lorena Kennedy, Meigs; Mary Lackey, Ironton; Eliza Wilson, Fairfield; Korynne Blanton, West Union; Ryane Bond, Waverly; Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern; Leah Ryan, Waterford; Hallie Shea, Wellston; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West; Leah Abbott, Valley; Natalie Shope, Zane Trace; Grace Moore, Northwest; Izzy Seeley, Circleville; Jaya Booth, Vinton County; Alexis Belville, Alexander; Ava Messer, South Webster; Maggie Armstrong, Piketon; Addy Burke, Gallia Academy; Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester; Kendahl Pollack, Huntington; Emily Cook, Westfall; Emma Winland, Paint Valley; Olivia Howard, Unioto; Lydia Phipps, Peebles; Sydney Belviue, Fairfield Union; Morgan Warner, Sheridan

Coach of the Year

Kahley Thompson, Sheridan

