MT’s Aleshire Div. I SE District Golfer of the Year

Four members of the Miami Trace High School girls golf team, and their coach, have received recognition from the Southeast Ohio District Golf Coaches Association.
Senior Libby Aleshire, who finished in second place at the Division I District tournament — one stroke from a tie for first place — was named the Division I Southeast District Golfer of the Year.
Three of her teammates also received All-District honors.
Senior Alyssa Butler was named First Team, All-District, senior Makayla Barnes was named Second Team, All-District and Emily Reeves was named Honorable Mention, All-District.
Miami Trace head coach Todd Wallace was named Co-Coach of the Year in the Southeast District for Division I.
Division I Girls First Team, All-District
Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace; Saylor Wharff, Marietta; Ashley Aldridge, Logan; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Lisa Liv, Athens; Hallis Sturgill, Warren
Division I Girls Second Team, All-District
Jillian Stemple, Warren; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe; Skylar Radabaugh, Warren; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace; Clara Pettit, Warren
Division I Girls Honorable Mention, All-District
Emily Reeves, Miami Trace; Addison Betz, Marietta; Carly McCutcheon, Warren; Lia Poling, Logan; Kaltra Woltz, Jackson; Helen Liv, Athens
Co-Coaches of the Year
Andy Biddinger, Warren and Todd Wallace, Miami Trace
Division II Girls First Team, All-District
Maddi Shoults, Westfall; Riley McKenzie, Crooksville; Morgan Cornwell, Sheridan; Meg Saffell, Sheridan; Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy; Taylor Ralston, Manchester
Division II Girls Second Team, All-District
Carrington McGlothin, Peebles; Elaina Seeley, Circleville; Sydney Ater, Adena; Paige Weiss, Westfall; Shauna White, Sheridan; Addison Sharp, Fairfield Union
Division II Girls Honorable Mention, All-District
Lorena Kennedy, Meigs; Mary Lackey, Ironton; Eliza Wilson, Fairfield; Korynne Blanton, West Union; Ryane Bond, Waverly; Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern; Leah Ryan, Waterford; Hallie Shea, Wellston; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West; Leah Abbott, Valley; Natalie Shope, Zane Trace; Grace Moore, Northwest; Izzy Seeley, Circleville; Jaya Booth, Vinton County; Alexis Belville, Alexander; Ava Messer, South Webster; Maggie Armstrong, Piketon; Addy Burke, Gallia Academy; Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester; Kendahl Pollack, Huntington; Emily Cook, Westfall; Emma Winland, Paint Valley; Olivia Howard, Unioto; Lydia Phipps, Peebles; Sydney Belviue, Fairfield Union; Morgan Warner, Sheridan
Coach of the Year
Kahley Thompson, Sheridan
Editor’s note: Four of the pictures are courtesy of Downtown Photo