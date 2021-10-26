FCS to host BCSO State volleyball, soccer tournaments Oct. 29, 30

Fayette Christian School has been selected by the Buckeye Christian School Organization to host both the State boys soccer and varsity girls volleyball championships.

The tournaments will be run on Friday and Saturday Oct. 29 and 30.

On Friday, at 1 p.m., Fayette Christian, the No. 2 seed, will play No. 3 seed Fremont Christian in the opening contest of the boys Final 4.

Then the top seed Bucyrus Wayside meets Dayton Temple at 3 p.m. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed.

The consolation (game between losing teams) will play on Saturday at 10 a.m. The championship contest will be played at noon.

In the volleyball state bracket, five teams will be involved in the event.

Friday 10 a.m. – No. 4 seed Licking County Christian Academy vs. No. 5 seed Bucyrus Wayside

At 11:15 a.m. – No. 2 seed Dayton Temple vs. No. 3 Columbus High Street

Then at 12:30 p.m., Fayette Christian — the top seed — plays the winner of the Licking Co./Wayside contest.

At 1:45 p.m., the losers from the 10 a.m. vs. 11:15 a.m. games will meet, with the loser of that game eliminated in the double-elimination tournament.

At 3 p.m., the winners of the 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. games play in the semifinals.

The winning team will move to the championship game on Saturday, while the loser drops to the consolation bracket.

At 4:45 p.m., in the last game of the day, the loser of the 3 p.m. contest takes on the winner of the 1:15 p.m. contest. The team that loses in the 4:45 p.m. game is eliminated from the State Tournament.

That will leave three teams on Saturday which will start at 10 a.m. with the consolation bracket finals.

At 12:15 p.m., the girls volleyball championship contest will be held. If both teams after that game have a loss, then an additional contest will be played at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door. A concession stand will be available. Selected games will be streamed on the McDonald’s Fayette Co Ohio Facebook page.

You can contact the school for more information.