Trio of Blue Lion golfers honored

The Southeast District Golf Coaches Association has released its All-District Team for the 2021 season.

In Division II, three players from Washington High School were recognized.

Sophomore Garrett Wahl was named Second Team, All-District and sophomore John Wall was named Honorable Mention, All-District.

Senior Drew Ferguson was named Academic All-Ohio, making it five years in a row that someone from the Blue Lion golf team achieved that honor.

Division I Boys First Team, All-District

AJ Graham, Marietta; Caleb Davis, Warren; Grayson Herb, Marietta; Nathan Shadik, Athens; Nathan Heft, Warren; Liam Ritter, Marietta

Division I Boys Second Team, All-District

Aiden Fischer, Chillicothe; Edward Kehl, Warren; Ethan Rasp, Jackson; Milan Hall, Athens; Aidan Herb, Marietta; Logan Offenberger, Marietta

Division I Boys Honorable Mention, All-District

Will Schultz, Logan; Jay Choi, Athens; Cole Hungate, Warren; Luke Baumgard, Marietta; Ethan Rice, Jackson

Division I Coach of the Year

Bryan Whittekind, Marietta

Division II Boys First Team, All-District

Kameron Maple, Oak Hill; Landon Roberts, Fairland; Laith Harnid, Gallia Academy; Owen Mault, Wheelersburg; Jack Holcomb, Circleville; Wesley Potts, McClain

Division II Boys Second Team, All-District

Charlie Lewis, Unioto; Logan Cummins, Piketon; Jace Tucker, Unioto; Garrett Wahl, Washington; Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy; Ethan Stephenson, Fairfield Union

Division II Boys Honorable Mention, All-District

Jackson McCommas, Chesapeake; Matt Sheridan, Ironton; Orville Tackett, Northwest; Ben Nichols, Waverly; Alex Cassidy, Portsmouth West; Dylan Collins, Oak Hill; Brady Gill, Wheelersburg; Will Briggs, Wellston; Dilon Riffle, Logan Elm; Eli Radabugh, Vinton County; Jacob Hicks, Westfall; Landon McGee, Meigs; Stanley Viny, Alexander; Brayden Sexton, South Point; Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland; John Wall, Washington; Jon Grondolsky Jr. , Zane Trace; Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy; Brody Morgan, Fairfield Union; Braxton Platt, Unioto; Garrett Brooks, Circleville; Owen Armstrong, Piketon

Coach of the Year

Mark Allen, Gallia Academy

Division III Boys First Team, All-District

Cameron Phillips, Valley; Daulton McDonald, Manchester; Jacob Smeeks, Belpre; Carson Chaney, North Adams; T.J. Holt, North Adams; Derrick Pell, West Union

Division III Boys Second Team, All-District

Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking; Jacob Campbell, North Adams; Gavin Baker, South Webster; Brady Lung, North Adams; Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe; Luke Hayslip, Manchester

Division III Boys Honorable Mention, All-District

Brenton Ewry, Paint Valley; Davis Kerns, Adena; Austin Blumfield, Valley; Bradyen Popp, Southeastern; Jonathan McDowell, West Union; Bo White, Crooksville; Ethan Taylor, North Adams; Dyland Thomas, Huntington; Cayden Haislop, Beaver Eastern; Logan Bell, Manchester; Tanner Lisle, Southern; Kasey Savoy, Eastern Reedsville; Zack North, Trimble; Carson Moore, Belpre; Gavin Brooker, Waterford; Cam Carpenter, South Webster

Coach of the Year

Adam Poole, Manchester

