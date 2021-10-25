Panthers, Blue Lions make football playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs, with 448 schools qualifying for the 50th annual postseason tournament.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

The Miami Trace Panthers finished the regular season with a record of 7-3. The Panthers finished ranked No. 12 in the OHSAA computer ratings in Division III, Region 11 and will play at No. 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2) Friday at 7 p.m.

The Washington Blue Lions went 4-5 this season. The Blue Lions finished ranked No. 14 in the computer ratings in Division IV, Region 16 and will play at Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-1) Friday at 7 p.m.

The final computer ratings report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2021/2021HarbinReportWeek10.pdf.

Division III, Region 11 pairings

16 Columbus Bishop Watterson (5-5) at 1 Granville (9-0)

15 Columbus South (7-3) at 2 Jackson (8-2)

14 Bellefontaine (6-4) at 3 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1)

13 Zanesville (6-3) at 4 London (8-2)

12 Miami Trace (7-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)

11 Columbus Beechcroft (7-3) at 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (8-2)

10 Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-4) at 7 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (6-3)

9 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 8 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4)

Division IV, Region 16 pairings

16 Waynesville (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

15 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at 2 Eaton (9-1)

14 Washington (4-5) at 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-1)

13 Dayton Northridge (7-3) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1)

12 Germantown Valley View (5-5) at 5 Waverly (8-1)

11 Cincinnati Shroder (4-2) at 6 Bethel-Tate (8-1)

10 Cincinnati Indian Hill (5-5) at 7 West Milton Milton-Union (9-1)

9 Cleves Taylor (5-5) at 8 St. Paris Graham Local (6-3)