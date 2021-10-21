MT Panthers soccer beats Jackson in Sectional, 4-2

The Division II boys soccer tournament in the Southeast District is underway.

There were two play-in games Tuesday and eight more games played Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Circleville defeated Portsmouth West, 9-1 and Sheridan beat New Lexington, 3-2 in overtime.

On Wednesday, Miami Trace beat Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson, 4-2.

Gallia Academy defeated Circleville, 16-0.

Miami Trace will play at Gallia Academy Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Fairfield Union defeated Chesapeake, 10-1 and Athens edged Warren, 2-1.

Athens will play at Fairfield Union Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Marietta beat Sheridan, 11-0 and Hillsboro defeated Logan Elm, 3-1.

Hillsboro will play at Marietta Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Unioto shutout Waverly, 6-0 and Albany Alexander blanked McClain, 7-0.

Alexander will play at Unioto Tuesday at 5 p.m.