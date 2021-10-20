First-round games in the Division II Sectional girls soccer tournament in the Southeast District were played Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Washington Lady Blue Lions traveled to Marietta, falling to the Tigers, 13-0.

Miami Trace visited Warren and lost to the Warriors, 7-0.

Athens defeated McClain, 9-0; Circleville beat Logan Elm, 2-0; Unioto beat Waverly, 7-0; Jackson shut out Gallia Academy, 3-0 and Hillsboro defeated Sheridan, 6-0.

The Sectional championship matches will be played Thursday at 5 p.m.

Here are the match-ups: Athens will face Fairfield Union; Warren will play Circleville; Marietta will take on Jackson and Unioto will go against Hillsboro.

The District semifinals are Oct. 25 and the District championship game is scheduled to be played Oct. 27.