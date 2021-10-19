Blue Lion Youth Basketball sign-ups announced

Washington Blue Lion boys varsity basketball coach Shannon Bartruff is announcing information on Blue Lion Youth Basketball for the upcoming season

This is for boys and girls in grades 3, 4, 5 and 6.

There will be three practices for boys and three for girls on Nov. 7, 14 and 21.

There will be an optional practice on Sunday, Nov. 28. Parents are not permitted inside the building during practices at this time.

Scrimmages and games will be held on Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Parents will be permitted at the scrimmages and the concession stand will be open.

All practices will be held at the high school gym.

Times for all practices and scrimmages are as follows: girls grades 3-6, Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m.; boys grades 3-6, Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 per athlete. Practice jerseys will be required for scrimmages and games. If you need a practice jersey, they are an additional $10.

Sign-up sheets are available at the middle school. Please return the sign-up sheet and money to Mrs. Hixson at the middle school by Friday, Oct. 22.

If you do not pre-register, we do not guarantee a practice jersey by the first practice.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but late registration will be accepted before the first practice.