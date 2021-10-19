Fliehman, Pfeifer 1st Team, All-FAC for Panthers

JACKSON — Jackson High School was the host of this year’s Frontier Athletic Conference cross country race, held Thursday, Oct. 14.

Chillicothe won the high school boys race with 24 placement points. The Cavaliers had five runners place in the top 10 in the field of 61 to literally run away with the title.

Daniel Hurff won the race in a time of 16:50.

Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman placed seventh with a personal best time of 17:44, claiming the final spot to be named First Team, All-FAC.

Jackson placed second with 51 placement points. The Ironmen had three runners place in the top nine, led by second place finisher Matthew Gibson, who turned in a time of 17:10.

Miami Trace was third as a team with 63 placement points.

For the Panthers, Marcus Jackson placed 10th in 18:33.

Max Trimble was 11th in 18:34; Aiden Johnson was 14th in 19:03; Dalton Mullins was 22nd in 20:00; Connor Hostetler was 25th in 20:15; Justin Everhart was 26th in 20:27; Joshua Lewis was 28th in 20:50; Justin Robinson was 34th in 21:33; Wyatt Hicks placed 37th in 22:21; Garrett Carson was 50th in 24:13 and Dominic Shipley was 52nd in 25:02.

The Washington Blue Lions placed fourth with 95 placement points.

Their top placer was Leetz Martinez, taking 12th in 18:50.

Jaedan Meriweather was 16th in 19:29; Brayden May was 18th in 19:39; Trace Bartruff was 33rd in 21:28; Mac Miller finished 35th with a time of 21:44; Isaiah Wightman was 36th in 22:05; Casey Hott was 39th in 22:45; Jack Mead was 40th in 22:55; Nathan Upthegrove placed 47th in 23:35; Justin Grove was 49th in 24:01; Toby Lovett was 58th in 27:35; Luke Rader was 59th in 28:14 and Jon Rader was 60th in 30:44.

McClain placed fifth with 149 placement points.

The first member of the Tigers to finish was Robert Surritt, placing 30th in 21:21.

Hillsboro did not have enough runners to record a team score. However, Garet Thompson was 17th for Hillsboro in 19:38.

Also earning First Team, All-FAC honors were: Chris Hughes of Jackson and from Chillicothe, Ryan Blum, Reid Proctor and Aiden Cunningham.

Four schools had enough girl runners to post a team score in the 5k run.

Chillicothe won the event with 37 placement points. Hillsboro was second with 45, Jackson was third with 67 and McClain was fourth with 75 placement points.

Olivia Kennedy of Jackson won the race, consisting of 32 runners, in a time of 19:04.

Kaelin Pfeifer of Miami Trace took fourth in a personal best time of 20:43. The top seven finishers are First Team, All-FAC.

Maggie Copas was the first runner from Washington to finish. She placed 14th in 23:57.

Also for Washington, Chloe Lovett was 22nd in 27:04 and Ozlyn Racine was 29th in 32:29.

Also for Miami Trace, Brianna Thompson placed 26th in 31:13 and K’Lynn Cornell was 28th in 31:55.

Other runners earning First Team, All-FAC recognition were: Simone Fleurima of Chillicothe, second in 19:26; Katherine McCallum, Chillicothe, third in 19:40; Ramsey Haines of Hillsboro, fifth in 21:35; Addie Wechter of Jackson, sixth in 21:51 and Allison Gozy of Chillicothe, seventh in 22:12.

McClain’s Brooke Baldwin was ninth in a time of 22:53.

In the middle school boys race (3200 meters), Hillsboro won with 23 placement points. They had five runners place in the top 10, with Ryan Howland winning with a time of 12:32.

Washington was second with 32 placement points, with three runners placing in the top 10. Kentaro Yamazaki was third in a time of 13:33.

Also for Washington, Avery Wightman was seventh in 14:21, Cooper Robertson was eighth in 14:29, T.J. Ooten was 13th in 15:11, Randon Stolzenburg was 16th in 17:53 and Kaleb Taylor was 17th in 18:01.

There were a total of 23 runners in the middle school boys race.

Matthew Cummins of Greenfield was the first member of his team to finish, placing 11th in 15:09.

Jackson’s Deegan Evans was fourth in 13:36 and Chillicothe’s Yohan Abreu was 12th in 15:10.

Miami Trace did not have any runners in the middle school boys race.

In the middle school girls race, Hillsboro won with a total of 27 placement points.

Hillsboro had four runners finish in the top seven, with Taylor Thoroman winning in a time of 13:14.

Miami Trace placed second as a team with 42 placement points. Kamika Bennett placed second in 14:28.

Washington was third as a team with 75 placement points. Alonnah Nickell finished fifth in 15:33.

Jackson was fourth with 83 placement points.

Kaya Tripp was the first runner from Jackson to finish, placing 10th overall out of 39 runners in 16:16.

Also for Miami Trace, Karleigh Cooper was sixth with a time of 15:51; Alyvia Atkinson was 13th in 16:43; Paige Fitzgerald was 14th in 16:44; Isabelle DeBruin was 16th in 16:52; Nora Morrison was 18th in 17:22; Kaylee Everhart placed 27th in 18:40; Jayda Jones was 30th in 19:57 and Brenna Sword was 33rd in 20:27. Landri Adams was 36th. Her time was not available.

Also for Washington, Mackayla Cartmell was 19th in 17:30; Addison Weaver was 20th in 17:33; Cashiopia Longakit was 24th in 18:11; Haley Nickell was 25th in 18:16; Olivia Haycook was 26th in 18:22 and Taelin Brooker was 32nd in 20:22.

The top runner for Greenfield was Karli Parker, placing eighth in 16:02.

The top placer for Chillicothe was Chloe Tackett, finishing 11th in a time of 16:18.

The start of the boys high school cross country race at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet in Jackson Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. At left, runners from Washington High School (l-r); Brayden May, Leetz Martinez and Karson Runk and, at right, runners from Miami Trace High School (l-r); Justin Robinson, Dalton Mullins, Aiden Johnson, Max Trimble and Eli Fliehman. Miami Trace sophomore Eli Fliehman competes in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country race in Jackson Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Fliehman placed seventh in a time of 17:44 to earn First Team, All-FAC honors. Miami Trace High School junior Kaelin Pfeifer, at left, runs ahead of competitors from Jackson High School and Hillsboro High School during the Frontier Athletic Conference meet held at Jackson Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Pfeifer placed fourth in a time of 20:43 to earn First Team, All-FAC honors. Washington High School senior Jaedan Meriweather runs the course in Jackson at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Max Trimble, right, of Miami Trace High School and Leetz Martinez of Washington High School compete at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet in Jackson Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Washington High School's Maggie Copas, left, is followed closely by teammate Chloe Lovett during the running of the Frontier Athletic Conference's cross country meet in Jackson Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.