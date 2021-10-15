Blue Lions beat Hillsboro, 45-21

HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lions visited Hillsboro Friday, looking to snap a two-game losing skid in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Washington was indeed able to get back on the winning side, taking down Hillsboro, 45-21.

Washington (4-4 overall, 2-2 in the FAC) will play at Miami Trace next week.

The Panthers are now 6-3 overall, 3-1 in the FAC after falling to Jackson, 49-14.

“We played pretty well,” Washington head coach Chuck Williamson said. “We had a couple of records broken tonight.

“Mason Coffman set a new record when he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown,” Williamson said. “Previously Chase Sluder had (the record) at 94 yards.

“Rishaun Burns and Charles Souther both broke the season record for sacks (now at) 14,” Williamson said.

“I believe Troy Thompson threw for 330 or 340 yards,” Williamson said.

“Special teams played well,” Williamson said. “It was just overall a nice win for us getting ready for that big showdown next week.”

Washington will visit Miami Trace to take on the Panthers next week in the Fayette County rivalry game.

The McClain Tigers (4-4 overall, 0-4 in the FAC) will host Hillsboro (3-6 overall, 0-4 in the FAC) next week.

Chillicothe beat the Tigers, 31-20 Friday night. The Cavaliers (5-3 overall, 3-1 in the FAC) can gain a co-championship with a win at Jackson next week.

Washington Blue Lion freshman Nydrell Wright (21) leaps over some players on his way to the end zone during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Also pictured for the Blue Lions are sophomores Brady Rohrer (53) and James Kelley (64). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Nydrell-Wright-vs-Hillsboro-10-15-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion freshman Nydrell Wright (21) leaps over some players on his way to the end zone during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Also pictured for the Blue Lions are sophomores Brady Rohrer (53) and James Kelley (64). Courtesy photo