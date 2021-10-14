Lady Lion volleyball beats McClain, 3-1

The Washington Lady Lion volleyball teams hosted McClain in Frontier Athletic Conference action Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Washington won the varsity match, 3-1.

Scores of the sets were 19-25, 29-27, 25-8 and 25-23.

McClain won the j-v and freshman matches, each two sets to none. The freshman match was 25-18, 25-18 and the j-v match scores were 25-17, 25-23.

Statistically, in the varsity match for Washington, Natalie Woods had four ace serves, Olivia Wayne had four aces, Maggi Wall had two and Aaralyne Estep had two.

Kassidy Olsson led with 11 attacks. Calleigh Wead-Salmi had seven attacks and Estep had six.

Wayne had 18 set assists and Allie Mongold had 14 set assists.

Wall led with 29 digs, Estep had 28 and Wayne had nine.

“We lost the first (set) tonight,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “My girls were determined they were not going to go down without a fight.

“I feel like they persevered through a lot,” DeAtley said. “They played a really tough match Monday night (a loss to Waverly). The girls are just hungry for wins and I’m proud of them.

“We prepared a lot for serve-receive, because that’s where McClain killed us last time,” DeAtley said. “(McClain) has some tough, smart servers. We knew we had to do our job of getting under the ball. Our libero (Maggi Wall) did a fantastic job of getting behind the ball, as did Aaralyne Estep.

“Our setters did a good job of mixing up the hitters,” DeAtley said. “They really stepped up tonight in order to put the ball where the hitters needed it to be successful.”

Washington’s Haven McGraw (left, at net) and Natalie Woods (5) go for the block at the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is Olivia Wayne (at left). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Blue-Lion-volleyball-vs-McClain-10-13-2021.jpg Washington’s Haven McGraw (left, at net) and Natalie Woods (5) go for the block at the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is Olivia Wayne (at left). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald