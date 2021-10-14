MT boys golf 7th at Sectional tournament

WILLIAMSPORT — Members of the Miami Trace High School boys golf team took part in the Division I Sectional tournament at Crown Hill Golf Course outside Williamsport Thursday, Oct. 7.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on one of those teams qualified to the District tournament at Eaglesticks Golf Club in Zanesville.

Miami Trace placed seventh out of eight teams with a 428 score.

For the Panthers, sophomore Konnor May shot a 101; junior Gavin Cowden had a score of 105; sophomore Brady Armstrong had a 109; sophomore Kaden Noble had a 113 and junior Christian Porter shot a 142.

Marietta won the Sectional with a 321 team score.

Warren was second with a 327, followed by Sheridan with a 331 and Chillicothe with a 354.

Athens was fifth with a 365, Jackson was sixth with a 390 and Logan was eighth with a 448.

Qualifying to the District tournament as individuals were: Nathan Shadik of Athens, 77; Ethan Rasp of Jackson, 87; Milan Hall of Athens, 89 and Jay Choi of Athens, 91.

Scores for Chillicothe: Aidan Fischer, 82; Vincent Haller, 87; Kaiden Koch, 90; Jackson Bolen, 95; Mathew Branscom, 120.

Other scores for Jackson: Peyton Hill, 95; Ethan Rice, 103; Tyler Mullins, 105; Logan Dummitt, 127.

At the District tournament on Oct. 12, Chillicothe placed seventh out of seven teams with a 364.

Aidan Fischer shot an 84, Kaiden Koch had a score of 88; Vincent Haller shot a 94, Jackson Bolen had a 98 and Mathew Branscom had a 116.

New Philadelphia won the District championship and advanced to the State tournament with a 312.

Marietta was second with a 319; Dover was third with a 326, followed by West Holmes, 330; Warren, 343 and Sheridan, 345.

A.J. Graham of Marietta qualified to State with a score of 76.

Rasp of Jackson had a score of 90 at the District tournament.