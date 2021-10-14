Miami Trace tennis plays in D-I Sectional in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG — Members of the Miami Trace High School tennis team competed in the Division I Sectional tournament at Reynoldsburg Saturday, Oct. 9.

In singles, senior Riley Cruea defeated freshman Judea Harding of Chillicothe, 6-0, 6-2.

Cruea then lost to senior Elyse Macatol of Marietta, 6-0, 6-0.

Senior Alex King played senior Mary Pedrozo of Westerville South and lost, 6-0, 6-0.

Sophomore Brooklyn Riggs played sophomore Dallas Bolen of Marietta and lost, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3).

In doubles, seniors Emma Seyfang and Deanna Page played senior Nhi Ton and junior Claudia Staton of Westerville South and won, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

Seyfang and Page then played senior Camille Herb and sophomore Reagan Estes of Marietta and lost, 6-4, 6-0.

Senior Kendall Elliott and junior Jenna Goddard played sophomore Athena Mattis and freshman Sophia Mattis of Olentangy Liberty and lost, 6-0, 6-0.